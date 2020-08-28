Montana Bookshelf: New titles for August

Stella Fong is the host of Yellowstone Public Radio's "Flavors Under the Big Sky," a show that features Montana culinary trailblazers and Montana ingredients. This cookbook features more than 80 recipes, many stories and beautiful food photography. Fong tells of her father’s culinary curiosity, how he invented concoctions from ingredients such as instant oatmeal, mushroom soup and green onions. Her father never wrote down recipes, he sensed food: heard oil in the pan, tasted then seasoned, and smelled the freshness. The book is divided into five sections that celebrate Montana: Stella’s Montana, Rivers and Lakes, Mountains, Plains and Pantry: Seasonings, Sauces and Condiments. Cooks and cookbook collectors will find much to celebrate.

Foothills Publishing has released another in their Montana Poets series. The cover photo captures a familiar figure, Dave Thomas, walking across the Higgins Avenue Bridge. Many of the poems have been previously published but it is still a delight to read of people and Montana places in these pages. For those who do not know him, Thomas grew up on the Hi-Line in north-central Montana. He graduated from the University of Montana then found himself on the streets of San Francisco where he began his literary education. Economic realities drove him to work on railroad gangs, big construction projects like Libby Dam and other labor-intensive jobs. He has traveled in the United States, Mexico and Central America. Dave lives in Missoula, where he writes about the Kim Williams Trail, Butte, as well as memories and tributes to family and friends. Spending time on this afternoon stroll is time spent among friends.