Montana Bookshelf: New titles for August

"A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robicheaux Novel"
James Lee Burke
Missoulians are among the biggest fans of Louisiana-based Dave Robicheaux. Jim Burke states that "A Private Cathedral" is the third in a trilogy, preceded by "Robicheaux" and "The New Iberia Blues." In early reader’s editions, Burke describes the book this way: "In A Private Cathedral, which is set before 9/11, Dave Robicheaux has a premonition that disturbs him deeply, as though he has stepped back into a Homeric time. He is haunted by his experiences in the war, and even more troubled by the unnecessary cruelty he has seen in civilian life. As a consequence, he opens a door into the sixteenth century, and he and Clete Purcel find themselves confronted by a time traveler named Gideon Richetti, a man who in the name of king and queen and religion and God committed acts that make a person weep if he thinks too long about them."
Burke’s 40th book takes readers on a powerful journey that mixes crime, romance, mythology, horror and science fiction to produce a thrilling story about the all-consuming, all-conquering power of love.
"The Bangtail Ghost: A Sean Stranahan Mystery"
Keith McCafferty
In Montana’s Gravelly Range, pawprints and a single whisker discovered at a scene of a horrific disappearance suggest a woman had been attacked and carried away by a mountain lion. Sheriff Martha Ettinger employs her fiancé, sometimes-detective Sean Stranahan, to put a name to the gnawed bones comprising all that is left of the body. The woman’s is the first of several deaths that Sean suspects are not easily explained. Montana has people that come to study, film and obsess over varies wildlife species. Readers familiar with Stranahan will welcome this mountain lion adventure but rest assured there is a fly-tying connection.
Flavors under the Big Sky: Recipes and Stories from Yellowstone Public Radio and Beyond
Stella Fong, with photography by Lynn Donaldson-Vermillion
Stella Fong is the host of Yellowstone Public Radio's "Flavors Under the Big Sky," a show that features Montana culinary trailblazers and Montana ingredients. This cookbook features more than 80 recipes, many stories and beautiful food photography. Fong tells of her father’s culinary curiosity, how he invented concoctions from ingredients such as instant oatmeal, mushroom soup and green onions. Her father never wrote down recipes, he sensed food: heard oil in the pan, tasted then seasoned, and smelled the freshness. The book is divided into five sections that celebrate Montana: Stella’s Montana, Rivers and Lakes, Mountains, Plains and Pantry: Seasonings, Sauces and Condiments. Cooks and cookbook collectors will find much to celebrate.
'Afternoon Stroll: Selected Poems 1979-2017'
David E. Thomas
Foothills Publishing has released another in their Montana Poets series. The cover photo captures a familiar figure, Dave Thomas, walking across the Higgins Avenue Bridge. Many of the poems have been previously published but it is still a delight to read of people and Montana places in these pages. For those who do not know him, Thomas grew up on the Hi-Line in north-central Montana. He graduated from the University of Montana then found himself on the streets of San Francisco where he began his literary education. Economic realities drove him to work on railroad gangs, big construction projects like Libby Dam and other labor-intensive jobs. He has traveled in the United States, Mexico and Central America. Dave lives in Missoula, where he writes about the Kim Williams Trail, Butte, as well as memories and tributes to family and friends. Spending time on this afternoon stroll is time spent among friends.
Citizens Uniting to Restore Our Democracy
Daniel Kemmis
The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission amplified the role of big money in American politics. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 shocked the American political system, and the aftershocks have widened the nation’s partisan divide. Daniel Kemmis reminds us that authentic conservatism and progressivism are both deeply rooted in genuine human concerns and in the shared history of our democratic republic.
While the influence of big money and relentless partisanship can make ordinary citizens feel powerless in a chaotic political culture, "Citizens Uniting to Restore Our Democracy" offers a stirring reassertion of the power Americans possess as collaborative problem-solvers — namely, the very homegrown self-governing skills needed to rebuild our democracy. Kemmis highlights the transformative potential latent in the everyday practice of engaged citizenship. Leveraged by new mechanisms, such as an effective democratic lobby of the kind his book advocates, that reservoir of active, hands-on citizenship must be mobilized into a 21st century version of the Progressive movement, providing both necessary and sufficient conditions for the renewal of the nation’s democratic institutions.
Barbara Theroux is the former longtime bookseller at Fact & Fiction. She blogs about books at bookboundwithbarbara.blogspot.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!