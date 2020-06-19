Montana Bookshelf: What's coming out in June

"When I was offered a tenure-track position in the English Department at Montana State University in 2006, I felt like I had won the lottery: I would be pursuing the only career I had ever wanted in a state I had always appreciated for its natural beauty. At that time, however, I never imagined that my research on Shakespeare would have any special relationship to the state that would be my new home. It was my husband, Ken Brustuen, who first told me that the mountain men of the nineteenth century were avid readers of Shakespeare, which prompted me to wonder how and why Shakespeare has a rich history in this state, beginning with the first white explorers of this region and continuing to the present with Montana Shakespeare in the Parks."