New on the Montana bookshelf during COVID

"Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption"

Susan Devan Harness

Harness was removed from her family when she was 18 months old and adopted when she was 2. She became one of many American Indian children adopted by a white couple living in the rural West. When Harness was 15 years old, she questioned her adoptive father about her “real” parents. He replied that they had died in a car accident not long after she was born — except they hadn’t, as Harness would learn in a conversation with a social worker a few years later.

New questions followed her through college and into her 20s when she started her own family. Meeting her biological family in her early 30s generated even more questions. In her 40s, Harness decided to get serious about finding answers when, conducting oral histories, she talked with other transracial adoptees. Her wish was for the tribal council to pass a resolution to hold an event to acknowledge and welcome home people separated from the tribes by adoption or long-term foster placement. The tribal council never did anything about the resolution, nor has Harness ever obtained her full adoption records.

