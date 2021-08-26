Review: A gentrification tale that's close to home in 'Aviary'

Her skill as a writer reveals itself slowly through the novel. While some of the language can feel like she’s attempting to dazzle the reader with a rhinestone belt buckle and at times she falls into over-describing her characters’ actions, her ability to create interiority and a sense of pathos for these odd ducks of hers is an impressive feat. The large cast of rotating characters, their foibles and needs and desires and complexes, all come together in McNamer’s hands. And with a large age range — 15 to somewhere in the mid-'80s — there’s a lot of those drivers to go around.

Sometimes McNamer’s characters do seem to fall into patterns of the author’s speech — the 15-year-old boy can sound like a walking teenage trope or speaks with a much older person’s cadence — but she sounds out other characters, such as a conspiracy-tensed old woman and a runaway teenage girl, with a fine ear.

Throughout her novel, McNamer uses the unsettling of Missoula by invisible economic forces and shadowy capital streaming in from out of state to drive what I found to be a slow-burning mystery that accrues meaning through both its strangeness, but also the feeling many people who have lived in the West and are watching it metamorphose into something that feels wrong-footed and tenuous. And by backdropping her elderly characters and residents of the novel’s elderly living community with that tension, McNamer has created a book that throws light onto emotional aspects of living in a changing time — where nothing gold can stay, but it sure can buy.

