Review: A gentrification tale that's close to home in 'Aviary'

Eccentric. A word generally conjuring coastal city oddity or an unknown number of cats in a house. In her fourth novel, Missoula author Deirdre McNamer turns the eccentricities of an elderly living community into the backdrop and propulsion for an unusual spin on the mystery genre, including a fire inspector with a hypersensitive nose, a potentially suicidal resident and the threatening existence of raging, gentrifying capitalism turfing out long-term residents of Missoula.
The ballooning housing prices in the Intermountain West have wrung out aggrieved op-eds and blustery self-defenses on social media by recent coastal arrivals. The long-term residents of mountain towns feel turfed out by exponential housing price hikes. And intensive economic reporting on the impact of both the COVID-19 pandemic and capital flight from cities like San Francisco to places like Bozeman and Missoula shows the trend isn’t going to end anytime soon. McNamer understands these kinds of pressures and anxieties, especially on those with fixed incomes and no way out. Her characters, with inventive names like Viola Six and Lander Maki, are pushed and pulled by those pressures.
McNamer, a lifelong Montana resident, former journalist and University of Montana MFA Program professor, knows how to wring out intriguing little details of a lived-in Missoula experience. When she writes about the sudden appearance of whitetail does in front of a car, the grumbling of cold residents dealing with a fire alarm forcing them outside in winter or midday bar culture, it feels true. The handling of an investigation into a fire and the bizarre disappearance of a paranoid resident are both done with clarity, while the overarching mystery follows an arc that avoids any gotcha moments or annoying handwaving that some novels use as a crutch to skip hard questions about their plots.
Her skill as a writer reveals itself slowly through the novel. While some of the language can feel like she’s attempting to dazzle the reader with a rhinestone belt buckle and at times she falls into over-describing her characters’ actions, her ability to create interiority and a sense of pathos for these odd ducks of hers is an impressive feat. The large cast of rotating characters, their foibles and needs and desires and complexes, all come together in McNamer’s hands. And with a large age range — 15 to somewhere in the mid-'80s — there’s a lot of those drivers to go around.
Sometimes McNamer’s characters do seem to fall into patterns of the author’s speech — the 15-year-old boy can sound like a walking teenage trope or speaks with a much older person’s cadence — but she sounds out other characters, such as a conspiracy-tensed old woman and a runaway teenage girl, with a fine ear.
Throughout her novel, McNamer uses the unsettling of Missoula by invisible economic forces and shadowy capital streaming in from out of state to drive what I found to be a slow-burning mystery that accrues meaning through both its strangeness, but also the feeling many people who have lived in the West and are watching it metamorphose into something that feels wrong-footed and tenuous. And by backdropping her elderly characters and residents of the novel’s elderly living community with that tension, McNamer has created a book that throws light onto emotional aspects of living in a changing time — where nothing gold can stay, but it sure can buy.