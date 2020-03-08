Richard Fifield's novel brings rural small-town life to YA genre

"What was so mind-blowing to me was that when I would go on tour to bigger metropolitan areas, and almost every single time during a Q&A, an audience member would accuse of me of being condescending towards poor people, and people who live in red states, and I'd be like, 'Lady, I live in a trailer in East Missoula, I stay in my lane.' I write what I know, and you are welcome to come over and have some gas-station coffee with me because I would never, ever, ever, ever punch down, 'cause I am those people, and I'm proud of those people. I am proud to live in East Missoula," he said.

Fifield lives in an immaculately decorated trailer in a court a short walk from Ole's with his two shelter dogs, one of whom was wearing a knitted sweater on a recent afternoon. His office, besides its writing desk, houses a rack of vintage thrift store clothes that he alters and bedazzles for fun. Photographs from a fashion project he did with friends cover the walls, along with a mounted LP, "Madonna's "True Blue." The shelves contain fashion books along with Montana literary fiction — he teaches creative writing, and the older women putting on the play are an homage to the many students he's taught.