Richard Fifield's novel brings rural small-town life to YA genre

Richard Fifield isn't sure what the difference is between his first and second novels, but technically speaking, "The Small Crimes of Tiffany Templeton" is a young adult novel.
His new book, out this week on Penguin's YA imprint, Razorbill, is similar in tone and content to "The Flood Girls," his debut, which drew a readership around the country and has been optioned for a television series.
It's very snarky, set in small-town Montana with a smart outsider protagonist coping with being different and growing up surrounded by lovable, unlovable and sometimes idiotic people and circumstances — it is a satire, after all.
At first, Fifield’s agent pitched him on a contract book and he was given a detailed synopsis that he described as a classic YA love story set in a larger city, but decided he needed to write one about a girl growing up in a trailer park in a rural town, with self-discovery replacing the boy.
"I really wanted to write that because it's not out there, and those girls need representation and they need to see themselves in fiction," he said. He also thinks "it's helpful for people who aren't used to red-state protagonists to read it, not in a condescending 'Hillbilly Elegy' kind of way” and realize that many people in small towns have the same problems, but it’s more difficult to escape them in the glass bowl of a tiny community.
Tiffany, a black-clad outsider teen, burgeoning writer and slasher film fan, has returned to Gabardine, her small hometown in western Montana, after a stint in a reform school for a series of "small crimes." She lives in a trailer court where everyone knows everyone else's business and she has few friends, except David (tall, handsome, gay).
For a project, she decides to write and stage a play, "The Soiled Doves of Gabardine," about the town's founding prostitutes, performed by a group of retired but tough women.
She's also coping with the death of her father, a theme Fifield had picked out before his mother's cancer returned while he was writing the book.
Fifield, 44, grew up in Troy, which now has a population of just over 900, and graduated from high school there. His fictional burg, Gabardine seems like an amalgamation of many small towns in Montana. There are references to the Big Burn, which nearly destroyed it, and a smaller forest fire that did. There's no cellphone coverage and "the slowest Internet in America." The big news involves an announcement that the National Christmas Tree will be culled from nearby.
Fifield's previous novel, "The Flood Girls," was also a biting but lived-in satire of small-town Montana, a feature that, like the movies of Alexander Payne, led to criticism that he was "punching down," predominantly lobbed at him from people who live in larger cities.
"What was so mind-blowing to me was that when I would go on tour to bigger metropolitan areas, and almost every single time during a Q&A, an audience member would accuse of me of being condescending towards poor people, and people who live in red states, and I'd be like, 'Lady, I live in a trailer in East Missoula, I stay in my lane.' I write what I know, and you are welcome to come over and have some gas-station coffee with me because I would never, ever, ever, ever punch down, 'cause I am those people, and I'm proud of those people. I am proud to live in East Missoula," he said.
Fifield lives in an immaculately decorated trailer in a court a short walk from Ole's with his two shelter dogs, one of whom was wearing a knitted sweater on a recent afternoon. His office, besides its writing desk, houses a rack of vintage thrift store clothes that he alters and bedazzles for fun. Photographs from a fashion project he did with friends cover the walls, along with a mounted LP, "Madonna's "True Blue." The shelves contain fashion books along with Montana literary fiction — he teaches creative writing, and the older women putting on the play are an homage to the many students he's taught.
"For as difficult as it was growing up in a small town, it made me the person that I am today, and I learned that lesson over and over and over again, that there were benefits that I didn't realize until I was an adult," he said. The public education, for instance, was strong and the classes were small — he graduated high school with 51 other students, most of whom he knew since kindergarten.
Main characters in both of his books are different, just like he was growing up. Tiffany knows that David is gay, but most people don't. Fifield had no such refuge. "I had no confidantes — I had lots of girlfriends, and I’m sure they knew I was gay, but I didn’t feel comfortable telling anybody until my first year of college." (He came to the University of Montana to study English, then Sarah Lawrence College for his MFA in creative writing.)
Mainstream culture in the 1980s was not at all kind or tolerant toward gay people.
"Growing up, if I had had any story about a gay person, it would have changed my life. It didn't exist. Every portrayal of a gay person that I came across was negative," he said.
"After 1990, I had Madonna, and especially 'Truth or Dare,' the documentary I watched obsessively (and secretly). My friend's mom owned a video store, and she kept a copy behind the counter!" he wrote in a message.
Tiffany lives with a single mother. Her father, a sensitive man who raised African violets, died of a heart attack due to his morbid obesity, and (no spoilers) circumstances around it spur her misbehavior. (She spends time discussing his weight with her probation officer, who counters her stereotypical views about the subject.)
You have free articles remaining.
Her spitfire mother runs the town's gas station on her own, and lobbies for Tiffany to have a space to stage her play.
She's a direct homage to Fifield's own mother, Loretta Jones, who died of leukemia while he wrote the book. He volunteered to stay with her, either at the hospital or at home, during the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shifts.
"She said, 'I want you to hit your deadline, no matter what happens,' " he said.
Loretta ran the Town Pump in Troy when Fifield was a kid.
"Owning a business in a small town and essentially being the only employee and being a woman is not easy," he said. "It takes unheard-of strength to not doubt yourself and to not listen to, you know, the naysayers."
"That strength and that community-mindedness was one of the reasons I wanted to write this book," he said. “Because you don't see that in YA fiction. Community means something completely different when it's 100,000 people."
His mother had prior bouts with leukemia, and more than 10 years ago, she and Richard had reconciled, and he let go of the animosity he felt from his youth, that he needed a kind of support that she couldn’t provide.
“Part of being in a 12-step program is doing, you know, work, and I had to do the work to realize that my mother was just a person who did the best she could with what she had, and as soon as I was able to do that, it changed our relationship completely. She became my friend," he said.
Tiffany's mom is a tribute to her, and so was "We Leave the Flowers Where They Are," an anthology he edited that was published last fall. He solicited women writers from his memoir class to produce first-person stories.
"With my mom, I wish that she had had the stories she needed," he said.
He was there when she died, typing on his laptop in the middle of a chapter.
That depth of feeling is in the book, but Fifield is a funny writer. Sometimes, he said, trauma comes out sideways in art, and in his case, satire. The local sheriff and Tiffany's brother, a Forest Service ranger, are obsessed with the threat of terrorism, despite living in a remote town closer to Canada than New York.
Gabardine is also like many small towns Montana — un-diverse and almost exclusively white.
This was mentioned by Kirkus Reviews, which includes a note in each of its reviews of young adult books about racial diversity. "All main characters are white except for Tiffany’s probation officer, who is black," it read.
Fifield, who wasn’t aware of the policy, said he took "huge exception" to it, since he felt it made him look racist.
"I included an African-American character because I wanted to show that Montana has some diversity, because if I had just written a real document of where I come from, there's zero diversity," he said.
The officer, Kelly, hails from Cleveland, a relative metropolis, and is an adult "echo" for Tiffany to indicate to her that Gabardine "is not representative of a lot of the world."
Fifield did live in New York for about 10 years, but felt himself drawn back to Montana and its small towns. He spent two years recently living in a primitive cabin in the "snow belt" in Olney, an hour from Troy, and "got real plugged in to small town life," although has since returned to his home base in East Missoula, where he’s working on another book and perhaps a play.
"To people in Missoula, the towns I write about are foreign," he said. "I should never work for the tourism bureau."