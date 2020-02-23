Workshop teaches job search techniques

Job Service Series
The Missoula Public Library continues its Job Service Series with the workshop “Job Search Techniques,” which occurs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
During this workshop, participants will learn where to search for jobs, how to navigate online applications, and get tips on how to determine what type of job is right for you. This workshop is limited to six participants to ensure everyone has a laptop to use for their job search.
Registration is required by calling 721-BOOK (2665).
Coming up: Dr. Seuss Birthday party
Celebrate the life and work of the famous children’s author Dr. Seuss during our annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, which occurs on Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s Children’s Department. The party will feature stories, crafts, snacks and more. Parents must be present with their children during this event.
This program is sponsored and facilitated by the America Reads/America Counts program at the University of Montana and by the Missoula Public Library.
Women’s History Month at MPL: Radical Women in History
Celebrate radical women during the month of March with a host of Women’s History Month events coming up at the Missoula Public Library.
Beginning March 1 and running through March 31, interested patrons can peruse our display cases highlighting radical Montana woman, Jeanette Rankin, with books and artifacts from our Audra Browman Research Room. The library will also have an art display featuring watercolor interpretations of Jeanette Rankin’s portrait created by students from the library’s watercolor painting class.
Library users can also check out our curated displays of library books by and about women and transgender women, and will also have the option to write a book review of their favorite book by or about women, and have it displayed in the library throughout March.
Other Women’s History Month events at the library include our March Cheap Date Night on March 20, where we will be showing the movie “Harriet,” the incredible true story of Harriet Tubman and her quest to lead hundreds of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.
Then, on March 28, patrons can join presenter Mary Jane Bradbury and the Missoula Public Library for a Humanities Montana sponsored Community Conversation celebrating the 100th Anniversary of women’s right to vote. Finally, don’t miss our special Children’s Storytimes that focus on radical girls and women.
Staff Reviews
“What Bird Did That? A Driver’s Guide to Some Common Birds of North America” By Peter Hansard and Burton Silver
Ten Speed Press, Berkeley, CA 1991
Call number: 598.297 HANSARD
A title like “What Bird Did That?” might lead you to believe that this is a children’s book, but it is not. While the content is suitable for all ages, the humor is definitely aimed at a mature audience. Unlike most bird-watching guides, this slim volume identifies its subjects not by form or feathers, but by their droppings (ornithological dejecta, in the authors’ words).
It is precisely the descriptions of these “dejecta” that are the key to the humor in this book. For example, here is what the authors have to say about the droppings of the ubiquitous Canadian Goose: “Copious and sticky, very typical goose dejecta. Little envelope, mostly a greenish solid nucleus the texture of thick glue. When fresh, the powerful ‘spinach soup’ odor is characteristic.” Read this book and the next time you’re driving down the road and get a splat on your windshield, you may be able to solve the mystery of whodunnit.
Book Review by MPL Staff
Big Sky Branch Events:
Wednesday Movie Matinee
Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy a recently released feature film (and free popcorn) in the Big Sky Branch library. Call the branch at 728-2400 ext. 8605 for more information.
Big Sky Branch Bad Art Competition
Thursday, Feb. 27, from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Who will win the title of best worst artist? Use all (or none) of your skills to create the tackiest, ugliest, absolute worst piece of art! Winner will be decided by vote. Supplies are provided, and zero talent is required. All ages welcome to drop in.
MakerSpace Weekly Schedule:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., Wednesday from 12-5 p.m., Friday from 1-6 p.m.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m.
Watercolor Painting Class
Fridays from 12-2 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
During this class, local artist Robert Peltzer will help you understand and develop the skills and techniques necessary to enjoy and succeed at watercolor painting. This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. Participants should bring their own watercolor paper, paints, brushes and palette. For questions, call Robert at 541-8868 and leave a message.