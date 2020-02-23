Workshop teaches job search techniques

A title like “What Bird Did That?” might lead you to believe that this is a children’s book, but it is not. While the content is suitable for all ages, the humor is definitely aimed at a mature audience. Unlike most bird-watching guides, this slim volume identifies its subjects not by form or feathers, but by their droppings (ornithological dejecta, in the authors’ words).

It is precisely the descriptions of these “dejecta” that are the key to the humor in this book. For example, here is what the authors have to say about the droppings of the ubiquitous Canadian Goose: “Copious and sticky, very typical goose dejecta. Little envelope, mostly a greenish solid nucleus the texture of thick glue. When fresh, the powerful ‘spinach soup’ odor is characteristic.” Read this book and the next time you’re driving down the road and get a splat on your windshield, you may be able to solve the mystery of whodunnit.