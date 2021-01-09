Writer finds conflict and beauty in Bitterroot in new novel

Maxim Loskutoff, a writer who grew up in Missoula, long wanted to write a story set in the Bitterroot Valley.
“I’ve just had so many really powerful experiences out there that I can’t quite explain,” he said, calling it a “totemic place” in his mind. Its wilderness and towns often lend a feeling that anything could happen, which made it the ideal world for “Ruthie Fear,” a debut novel that spans coming-of-age themes, environmental collapse, fragile masculinity, class tensions and conspiracy theories.
The setting was already familiar — Loskutoff had taken frequent trips to the Bitterroot to hike, see friends, or just “escape” over the years.
“It was always my gateway to the wild growing up,” he said. In his 20s, he'd hit the trails or get drinks, where one could find “every different viewpoint together in a bar, talking to each other and arguing, so that was really inspiring to me.”
The novel merges personal experiences with weird secondhand stories, myths and real history.
“It is the Bitterroot Valley," he said, "but it is imaginary in some ways."
He also sees the area as a “microcosm” of tensions in the modern West condensed into one spot — small towns at the base of national forest land and wilderness. Some industries have collapsed and poverty is real but within sight of wealthy landowners.
“It just felt like the whole mythology of Montana has played out in an interesting way, and is now coming to the moment where it eats itself," he said, in an allusion to the book's ending.
***
Loskutoff left Missoula to attend California's Pomona College, where he took writing courses from the late David Foster Wallace. He continued at New York University for a master’s. He was living in Oregon during the occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016. While he was shocked at the images of an armed movement fomenting against the federal government, his friends in larger cities seemed amused by it or dismissive.
He began following the occupation online, and studying the grievances of white rural Westerners who supported it. That research fed into short stories published in a 2018 collection, “Come West and See,” a loosely connected series of character studies set against the looming threat of a separatist movement, the Redoubt, that breaks out into violence.
“I’m not interested in the people who start the movement, or are all prepared,” he said. "I’m interested in the people who are just on the margins — who are just living in these places, and doing the best that they can in the midst of these forces that they don’t really understand. No matter how much we try to deny it, that is the experience of being human, no matter where you are.”
Part of his project with the stories and now the novel was to “imagine how these possible endgames were going to bubble up to the surface, and become part of the national consciousness.”
With the siege of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters last Wednesday, he said “it really has” borne out the worst of the paranoid fears that he’d been putting into fiction for years, often described as "dark" in reviews. He hopes that rather than trying to be delicate or look away, writers and artists explore it further.
“We are just as lost and confused and battered about by history and nature as any other country. The more we come to grips with that, and the more that our art truly reckons with that, the better off we’ll be,” he said.
***
The novel's protagonist is Ruthie, introduced with a cautionary aside alluding to “her short life," which we witness over the next 25 years. She’s 5 years old at the beginning of the book, living with her father, Rutherford, who had her when he was a teenager and is now raising her alone. Only 24 himself, he struggles to support them through various trades. They live lean.
The descriptions of poverty — their trailer is filled with jury-rigged improvements and meals are skimpy — are meant to present life for some people in Montana outside of the more stereotypical representations of ranchers and cowboys. Rutherford gets by on nearly “subsistence living,” Loskutoff said, with the accompanying resentment and confusion.
The surroundings, though, are splendorous — their property sits at the base of a canyon outside Darby. Rutherford is an avid hunter, with what Loskutoff called his own connection and homegrown morality when it comes to the outdoors. (Rutherford considers it his birthright.)
Rutherford teaches Ruthie about sportsmanship and the landscape, where her own experiences as a kid sometimes bleed into the fantastic.
“When she’s a child, she’s very much aware of the inexplicable world, the world of imagination, and how close that is to the world of reality and how interlinked they are,” he said.
She sees things, like a giant skeletal bird in the sky while her father is hunting geese. Or a tall, headless, kidney-shaped creature with long double-jointed legs at the creek near their property.
That part — a dash of weirdness bordering on fantasy whose realness is always in question to Ruthie — grew out of Loskutoff’s own experiences out in the wilderness, where he feels “an immense sense of possibility, and an immense sense of unknowing.” The creatures are headless and therefore more difficult to anthropomorphize and identify with. They're a symbol of the "futility of civilization’s attempt to understand or control the environment."
"There’s always something much crazier than our imagination,” he said. (For context’s sake, the book was completed in early 2019.)
***
Ruthie, self-sufficient throughout her upbringing and intensely curious about nature, grew out of a short story that eventually became the novel. She’s an outsider by income and disposition — she and her friend Pip are suspected of being witches, and don’t care for the culture at their high school, preferring to keep to themselves, or sneak off to find the creature. (Or just to be in the woods.)
The book doesn’t lack for descriptions of the landscape, although it’s parceled out carefully. In one scene, the Bitterroots “looked sharp in the clarified morning air, as if you could cut your hand running it across the serrated peaks.” In another, a burn zone is populated with “blackened spear trees." On a trip north, the Missions appear “thicker than the Bitterroots, without the menace of hooked, craggy peaks, but somehow more demanding. As if in their breadth they required fealty from all who passed below.”
In that sense, it’s a Western book, but Loskutoff said he feels more aligned with Southern literature, such as William Faulkner and Toni Morrison, in which there’s “this sense of reckoning, and that no matter what era you set the story in, the past and the future of a place, that weight is constantly on the characters.”
In “Ruthie Fear,” the conflicts that emerge, while fictional, are easily identifiable to local readers, alluding to the history of displacement in an enviable “Garden of Eden” in western Montana.
A wealthy couple live across the creek from the Fears, and soon condos will be developed. White characters obliviously complain about newcomers to their Indigenous friends. A wealthy country singer from out of state named Wiley King denies Rutherford hunting privileges on his slough.
Environmental anxiety looms — a mysterious earthquake rocks the valley and while wildfires choke the residents below, the inhabitants of a private mountain village fly out by plane as they please. In town, people spread rumors of mountain lions infected with Ebola that escaped from the Rocky Mountain Labs, spurring armed protests based on disinformation. (Loskutoff said the “Ebola lions” bit is based on a conspiracy theory someone told him.)
***
For readers, Ruthie is also a perceptive interpreter of the community around her, her father, his friends, men she dates and irritable townsfolk. “Even if she’s raised in a masculine world, she’s always able to observe the way that they’re destroying themselves, that they don’t see on their own,” he said. (After listening to her father rail against a perceived foe, she “wondered if he even believed what he was saying, or if men came to believe things by repeating them loudly, over and over.”)
While he took pains to have her view “the rituals of masculinity and the emptiness beneath them,” he cautions that he’s not passing judgments or drawing caricatures, but creating real-seeming people who are “sensing the weaknesses” in the way they’ve been living and “searching for different ways of being.”
One night, the violence seeming to loom around Ruthie descends and leaves her reeling to recover. While reconciliation to a life she often found constraining appears within achievable distance, the last act takes a turn toward the apocalyptic.
The conclusion is “not a metaphor of an absence of humanity in the world,” Loskutoff said. It simply cycles back to a major concern of modern life in the West: “the ability of humanity to recognize balance.”
“When you’re so connected to the land, and you live in a time where the land is under assault, you live in a state of eternal conflict," he said. "Every day when you wake up, that’s the foundation beneath all of your other concerns. You have this sense of, ‘Am I destroying the thing that I love the most?”