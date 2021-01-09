Writer finds conflict and beauty in Bitterroot in new novel

Part of his project with the stories and now the novel was to “imagine how these possible endgames were going to bubble up to the surface, and become part of the national consciousness.”

With the siege of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters last Wednesday, he said “it really has” borne out the worst of the paranoid fears that he’d been putting into fiction for years, often described as "dark" in reviews. He hopes that rather than trying to be delicate or look away, writers and artists explore it further.

“We are just as lost and confused and battered about by history and nature as any other country. The more we come to grips with that, and the more that our art truly reckons with that, the better off we’ll be,” he said.

***

The novel's protagonist is Ruthie, introduced with a cautionary aside alluding to “her short life," which we witness over the next 25 years. She’s 5 years old at the beginning of the book, living with her father, Rutherford, who had her when he was a teenager and is now raising her alone. Only 24 himself, he struggles to support them through various trades. They live lean.