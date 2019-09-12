A new collection of essays by women writers cuts through cliches about Montana life and instead gives readers nuanced slices of contemporary life, from subtle everyday experiences to life-changing and raw ones.
"We Leave the Flowers Where They Are: True Stories of Montana Women," collects 41 stories by women writers. Thirty-five of them took a memoir-writing workshop at the Zootown Arts Community Center, and another six were recruited to share a tale.
The anthology was edited by Richard Fifield, a Missoula novelist ("The Flood Girls") who teaches the workshops. Some of the proceeds will go back toward causes: a dollar from each copy sold will go to the ZACC, which is raising money for a new building downtown, and another dollar to Humanities Montana. There's a book tour around Montana planned (see schedule box) as well.
The contributors come from all over, mostly Montana, of all ages and writing backgrounds. Some, like poet Sarah Aronson and Spokane novelist Sharma Shields, are published writers. Others were learning the craft. The widely varied subject matter forms a mosaic of contemporary life for Montana women.
Several writers, Hannah Bourke and Ashley Rhian, wrote moving stories about struggles with substance abuse and overcoming it. Aimee McQuilkin of Betty's Divine writes about moving to Missoula and bootstrapping her business, only to later wonder about the oddity of traveling to Montana flea markets and bringing the bounty back to sell on the Hip Strip. Victoria Emmons' piece, "Montana Bound," nicely and honestly captures the somewhat insular culture of Montana, a state mostly populated by outsiders but one that still counts how many generations people go back. On the other side of the spectrum, in "The Fire," Gladys Considine recalls a 1971 trip to her mother's sheep ranch in southeastern Montana when a fire breaks out, and her mother has to take a drastic step.
The second story in the anthology is by Elke Govertson, the founder of Mamalode magazine. It's a tale of a medical emergency she had in her early 20s that opens in the present, with a defiant confession that should feel cathartic to like-minded Montanans: "I'm indoorsy."
She gets specific, too. "I do not miss the countless hours on trails and slopes, the scrambles, the thousands of dollars spent on skis, boots, running shoes. I had that gear. I had that history. That was enough.
"I'm indoorsy. I stay warm, I stay gentle, I stay home.
"I have my reasons. I have been gutted."
In a phone interview, Govertson said the non-outdoorsy introduction has gotten positive feedback.
"It's funny how many people respond to that," she said, wondering if "we just needed a word for it."
Govertson enrolled in the memoir writing workshops with the intention of perhaps someday writing a collection of personal essays. Her piece in "Flowers" opens with an explanation of her indoorsiness and diverts into a more raw experience (minor spoilers ahead). When she was 25, she went on a humanitarian mission, and while in Peru, her group was sickened. She thought she was spared, but a month after returning home, she was sent to the emergency room, delirious and "seeing squirrels everywhere" and "sparks exploding under my right rib cage."
While Govertson works in publishing, much of her writing was a different form than memoir, and she wanted to get back to working from the gut instead of the head, she said.
She had diligently kept journals up until her surgery, but she fell behind afterward. It felt like "too much to try to figure out how to catch it all up," she said.
The details and the timeline were confusing even to her. At the workshop, her first pass on the story was "almost like a bullet list of things I could remember, because that was the only place to start." With feedback, she changed it into the present tense and filled it out. Fifield tells the class to think of memoir writing in terms of a metaphor: "You're in a dark room, with the reader, and the writer holding a flashlight and showing you only what they can see at that moment," she said. There were anchor details, such as her memory of waking up to a nurse chewing cinnamon gum, a smell that was distinct in the hospital room, that helped her complete the story, again told from the limited perspective of her scared, 20-something self.
It concludes with a section on indoorsiness, and celebrating other forms of resilience than big outdoors feats.
"Montana has a stunning and shocking surface, but it has guts. Below, it is deeper and slower and thicker, and we are the storytellers. We make art with our past. We stay indoors, and make love, make food, make music. We make this place more than a playground.
"Indoors, we tell our stories."