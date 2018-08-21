Journalist, author and leftist political commentator Chris Hedges will speak at the University of Montana on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.
Hedges has a new book, "America: The Farewell Tour," that he will read from and discuss at the free event.
Hedges reported for the New York Times from the Middle East and the Balkans, and shared in a Pulitzer Prize. He now writes columns for Truthdig and hosts a TV show, "On Contact," on RT America. He has a master of divinity degree from Harvard University and has taught at Princeton and Columbia.
His previous books are "American Fascists," "Days of Destruction, Days of Revolt," "Death of the Liberal Class," and "War is a Force That Gives Us Meaning."
His talk, in the University Center Ballroom, is presented by Fact and Fiction Bookstore. After his talk, he will answer questions and sign books. For more information, go to factandfictionbooks.com.