Resilience is that ability to not only survive hard times, but to be able to learn from them and come out stronger. Why do some people experience traumas and come out the other side strong and positive while others don’t?
Find out some of the science behind resilience when you attend the workshop “Basics of Personal Resilience,” which occurs on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
In addition to learning about resilience during this workshop, we’ll also learn some practices that can help each of us develop and strengthen our own personal resilience.
This workshop will be taught by Christine Lustik, PhD, owner of Mindfulness in Organizations, LLC. Christine trains individuals and groups within the education, non-profit, healthcare, government and corporate sectors to practice mindfulness with the goal of decreasing stress and chaos and increasing focus and resiliency.
Library closed Sunday and Monday
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 17, and Monday, Feb. 18, for computer maintenance and President’s Day. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as place holds and check on their account through our online catalog, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
The Informed Citizen series continues in March
Coming up in mid-March, The Missoula Public Library will host Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program “Responsible Consumerism in a 24-Hour Media Cycle” with Shanti Johnson on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This is the third and final program of a three part series at the library that explores the role of journalism in a democratic society.
At its core, journalism is a field meant to distribute information — so how is it that news stories become distorted and why are allegations of fake news so prevalent right now? The idea of fake news is as old as the profession itself; but in an age of the 24-hour news cycle, misinformation can reach an audience of millions in seconds and citizens need to know how to be responsible consumers. Journalist and lecturer Shanti Johnson will walk audiences through a brief history of sensationalism in the media and then spend time working with groups to hone their media literacy skills.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Staff Reviews
“Blue Planet 2: Take a Deep Breath” (BBC America 2018) Call number: DVD 578.77 BLUE
This three-disc set of DVDs is the second installment of the breath-taking BBC “Blue Planet” series. If you enjoyed BBC’s “Planet Earth” series, then you will find this one delightful.
Take a trip to the Marianas Trench, the deepest place in the world. It is so deep that you could put Mount Everest into it and the peak would still be over a mile under water. As unlikely as it seems, even in the crushing pressure of these lightless depths, life still exists. Witness a Galapagos sea lion driving a huge oceanic tuna onto the beach to capture it. Meet the rarely-seen and incredibly venomous Portuguese man o' war, with tentacles over thirty feet long. Watch a wily female octopus don a suit of armor made of seashells to escape from the voracious pajama shark determined to make a meal of her. Want to learn more? Check it out and embark on your own amazing voyage of discovery.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes:
Operating Systems: Ubuntu
Thursday, Feb. 21, from noon to 1 p.m.
Come learn about Ubuntu, the free open source Linux-based operating system that offers users a host of free software tools and customization of their user experience. Topics covered include navigation of the Ubuntu desktop environment and system settings, as well as an overview of free programs that are an alternative to paid software suites.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.