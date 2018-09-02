In anticipation of the 2018 Big Read — which is the Missoula Public Library’s upcoming month-long celebration of Ursula K. Le Guin’s book “A Wizard of Earthsea” — the library is hosting a parklet for First Friday outside of Fact & Fiction, located in downtown Missoula at 220 N. Higgins Ave.
The parklet runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and offers patrons the chance to get information on the 2018 Big Read, receive a copy of “A Wizard of Earthsea,” and get creative by making a dragon puppet.
The Missoula Public Library’s Big Read 2018 will officially kick off with a launch party at the Downtown Dance Collective — located at 121 W. Main St. — on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., and will continue with events throughout the month of October including book discussions, poetry and fantasy fiction writing classes and more.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) designed to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. The Missoula Public Library is one of 79 not-for-profit organizations to receive a grant to host an NEA Big Read project between September 2018 and June 2019.
The NEA presents NEA Big Read in partnership with Arts Midwest.
Watercolor painting class
The library’s popular watercolor painting class returns this Friday, Sept. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room. This class will then meet each Friday from noon to 2 p.m. throughout the fall, winter and into next spring.
During each class, local artist Robert Peltzer will help participants develop the skills and techniques necessary to enjoy and succeed at watercolor painting.
This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. Participants should bring their own watercolor paper, paints, brushes and a palette. For questions, call Robert at 258-3867 and leave a message.
Library closed for Labor Day
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 3, for the Labor Day holiday. It reopens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as check on their account online and place holds online through our catalog, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Staff reviews
“The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story” By Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing, 2017)
Call number: 972.85 PRESTON
“The Lost City of the Monkey God” sounds like a fiction title, doesn’t it?
In this case, however, it’s a factual account of the discovery of ruins of great historic value in a remote, pristine tract of tropical rainforest in Honduras.
The author, Douglas Preston, was privileged to be part of a small team of scientists and photographers who were the first to actually set foot on the site. Preston skillfully interweaves the wonder of the unspoiled wilderness with the harrowing moments of the journey into a memorable tale that will keep the reader turning pages. He also details the colorful history of the search for the Lost City of the Monkey God, replete with duplicitous rapscallions and legendary curses. The final chapters of the book deal with the impact of their discovery, both on the world and on the team members themselves. Read this book for an armchair adventure!
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Upcoming MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101sept2018
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Open, drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Excel
Thursday, Sept. 6 from noon to 1 p.m.
This class offers an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program designed for the Windows operating system. Topics include entering data and configuring formulas. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.