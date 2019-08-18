Help out a neighbor in need and save lives by donating blood when you participate in an upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted at the library on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
Donors may register at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “missoulalibrary” or they can also stop by the Reference Desk and ask for Christine. All donors will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a Missoula Public Library stadium blanket.
Friends of MPL Fundraiser
Come enjoy a tasty adult beverage while helping to raise money for The Friends of Missoula Public Library during the “Community Hand Up Event: Bottoms Up for Books!” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Dram Shop, located just a block from the library at 229 E. Front St.
During the fundraiser, The Dram Shop will be donating $1 of every drink sold to The Friends of Missoula Public Library, which is a nonprofit organization that has helped fund various projects for the library like its Book Chat Bag program, poetry workshops, a 3D printer for the MakerSpace, and more.
For more information about The Friends of Missoula Public Library, visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/who-we-are/friends-of-mpl.
Star gazing event
Patrons interested in learning about the science of our stars can still sign up for our second library-sponsored star gazing event titled “Star Gazing at The Payne Family Native American Center,” which occurs on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. in the Star Gazing Room of The Payne Family Native American Center on the University of Montana’s campus.
During the activity, patrons will learn about the constellations, planets, and bright deep sky objects in our sky. Online registration is required to attend, so visit tinyurl.com/stargazeaug31 to register.
For further information about the Star Gazing Room, visit hs.umt.edu/physics/Outreach/default.php.
Staff Reviews
“Felix YZ” by Lisa Bunker (Penguin Random House, 2017) Call Number: JMID BUNKER
The plot of this novel is intriguing enough, but just as notable is the presence of backstory that is usually front and center. Felix is a young teenage boy who’s just realizing his attraction to another boy in his class; his grandparent identifies as female three days a week, male three days a week, and nongender on Wednesday; and toward the end of the novel, his mother begins a relationship with another woman. And none of this is the main plot of the story. The main plot is that when Felix was three, he was in the lab when his father’s quantum physics experiment went horribly wrong, fusing the hyper-intelligent mind of a fourth-dimensional being into Felix and killing his father. Besides causing Felix both physical and psychological pain and delight for years, the fusion has come to the point where the two need to be separated in one month or they both will die. The novel is loosely in the form of a journal, with entries in italics whenever Zyx (the being) wants to speak through Felix’s typing. Zyx is funny, tender, and inscrutable — a lot like an invisible Zen master. The growing tension weaves together Felix’s attraction to Hector, his startling performance as a chess whiz (thank you, Zyx), and the approaching deadline of The Procedure, which will either separate the two or kill them. This novel is clever, thought-provoking, and heartfelt — a good read for middle-schoolers on up.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
MakerSpace Classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101august2019
Weekly MakerSpace events
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to-7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Word
Thursday, Aug. 22, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class offers an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Word, a word processing program designed for the Windows environment. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.