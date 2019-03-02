In referencing Pam Houston, it takes a little more time than usual to decide where to say she's actually "from." In her new book (her sixth), a memoir titled "Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country," we learn she was born in New Jersey and grew up in a very troubled household. She endured severe abuse both emotional and physical. Yet she survived, and even flourished, in discovering a place for herself in the wild. If a single word could be used to define her life since, one could do worse than describe it as "moving." That, or "writing." Either way, as readers, we are the beneficiaries.
Houston is a Colorado writer, because that is where her mail goes. More important, wherever she is on the planet, she’s writing from Colorado because her heart — the essence of a writer — lives there. This the book makes clear as a high mountain spring. Specifically, that heart lives on a 120-acre ranch "at 9,000 feet above sea level near the headwaters of the Rio Grande." Houston took a huge leap of faith in her own hustle to purchase it, at a price tag well beyond her means, with proceeds from her first book, "Cowboys Are My Weakness.” It was 1993 and she was 31. That's when the “moving” part of her life shifted into an even higher gear. Traveling to teach, to chase stories, to teach some more, all in service to that mortgage payment. A payment she was determined to make by writing whatever she had to to make it happen. Spending time away from the ranch, working, so she could spend time there whenever she could. No regrets, and no looking back.
The ranch is the foundation of “Deep Creek.” Working to pay for it and to defend it, either from greedy land-grabbers, the ups and downs of a professional writer’s income, or the towering flames of wildfire, is the theme. Houston weaves stories of her life as a writer with those of happenings on and around the ranch. Learning, often the hard way, how to keep the place alive. How to care for livestock and the wooden structures that house them, an undertaking different at altitude than in other places. Finally, there are stories featuring the friends, helpers and teachers she meets along the way. They are many, and not all of them are human. Specific anecdotes of ranch living are rendered between essays in the form of a series of “Ranch Almanac” entries. They are a highlight of the book.
Houston has a singular voice. She comes across as someone you would like to have in the passenger seat on a long road trip, particularly a mission going well into the night when, as driver, you need someone to keep you awake. Her storytelling will make you laugh, and cry, and then laugh through the tears. They make you want to hug her, or be hugged by her. Finally, there are moments these stories make you want to lean close and say, "Now, Pam, just between you and me, did that really happen like that?" It's hard to imagine Houston answering with more than a wink and a puckish smile. It's hard to imagine even caring if the stories are all entirely true.
"Deep Creek" is a wonderful book. It makes me long for my own days of moving pipes, throwing hay bales and caring for livestock. It reminds me of finding life in strange places, like a tiny white-tail fawn coiled into a ball, snoring, behind a burned-out ponderosa snag. It makes me miss animal companions I’ve had and still think about every damn day. Nothing is sugar-coated in Houston’s world, and I predict more than a few dreamy-eyed would-be back-to-the-landers having seconds thoughts about following in the romanticized version of her footsteps after reading the book. Nothing came easy. Not in writing, and not in living damn near two miles above sea level. For all the effort, though, for all the tears, blood, sweat and more tears, without some stupid luck at various points along the way, she still may not have pulled it off. But we tend to make our own luck, and Pam Houston has never been afraid of rolling up her sleeves and getting after doing just that.