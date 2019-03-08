IF YOU GO

Join the University of Montana's Native American Studies Department for a Sunday Talk with David Treuer at 4:30 p.m. on March 10 at the Payne Family Native American Center. Sunday Talks include a Q&A session, with a community potluck to follow at 6 p.m.

Then, on Monday, March 11, Treuer will be featured at a spirited signing and conversation at Fact & Fiction Books, 220 N. Higgins, at 7 p.m.

Both events are free to the public.