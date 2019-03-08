I’m going to come right out and say it: Ojibwe writer and professor David Treuer’s new book, “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present,” is among the most important works of American cultural nonfiction in at least the last decade, maybe more.
To my mind, it is the most important, at least as I’m sitting here, considering all the ways North American governments — I’m including Canada — continue to play the long game in efforts to squeeze indigenous tribes out of existence. They’ve taken their best shots, though, and we’re still here. That is the point Treuer is making with his stupendous new book.
It’s possible I am coming from a position of bias that borders on hyperbole. I am enrolled with an indigenous tribe (Montana’s Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians) that has a particular ax to grind with the United States when it comes to recognition, or lack thereof, despite mounds of evidence in support of our position. We are scattered and landless, our efforts for federal recognition most recently thwarted by one vote out of an otherwise unanimous vote from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, by some senator from Utah bloviating about “sacred relationships.” The only thing tempering my outrage is that our recognition is inevitable. Time is on our side. It’s always been so, as Treuer shows.
Treuer, who has a doctorate in anthropology and teaches creative writing and literature at the University of Southern California, begins his book with the massacre at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890, where 150 Lakota Sioux — mostly women and children — were killed by Seventh Cavalry troopers under the command of Col. James W. Forsyth.
In the measure of its day, it was a media storm. The tragedy’s ramifications reach all the way to present day. Recently, for example, Donald Trump cluelessly referenced the massacre in one of the many racist remarks he’s directed toward Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren via his Twitter account. That even someone as ill-read as our current president has at least heard the words is evidence of the power of Wounded Knee’s legacy.
In his prologue, Treuer writes:
“In the American imagination and, as a result, in the written record, the massacre at Wounded Knee almost overnight assumed a significance far beyond the sheer number of lives lost. It became a touchstone of Indian suffering, a benchmark of American brutality, and a symbol of the end of Indian life, the end of the frontier, and the beginning of modern America. Wounded Knee, in other words, stands for an end, and a beginning.”
“Heartbeat” covers a lot of ground to bring the focus on Indians in the United States to the “beginning” part of that statement: who Native Americans are today, what we’ve become, that we’ve never gone, and that we are, in many cases, thriving. It’s a truth that needs to be made evident.
Treuer does so by dividing his book into sections. The first 100 pages or so are dedicated to the history of Indian tribes from the earliest days we know of (including evidence of tribes predating our ideas of the eternal “land bridge” theory we were likely all taught in school) up until the events of that frigid South Dakota morning in 1890. This first section delivers fact after fact that may be revelatory on how tribes existed pre-colonialism, at least for the vast majority of people educated in American public schools over the past 100 years or more.
After 1890, Treuer writes about the struggle for recognition in the 20th century, how tribes have evolved, how tribes dealt with a world rapidly changing around them. This is where the book really starts to find its stride, as Treuer travels extensively to talk with people who lived these events. He intersperses anecdotes from his particular experience, personally and for his home band of Ojibwe who live on the Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota.
Treuer is a gifted writer, combining the skills of a novelist (he’s written four) and journalist. His narrative, even during could-be dry sections of dates, names and places, is always readable. By the time he brings us to modern day, through discussions of such events as the 10-month confrontation at Standing Rock in 2016-17, he has made a compelling case that Indians “seem to be everywhere, doing everything,” and connected largely through digital means … just like everyone else. When Treuer writes that being an Indian no longer means, “being characterized as savage throwbacks living in squalor on the margins of society,” I really want to believe him.
“Heartbeat” is a monumental achievement, arriving at a key moment in American Indian history. Our varied cultures are exploding with wonderful artists and writers, sharing indigenous stories from all over the continent that detail a multitude of experiences. We must show more of ourselves to the world. Treuer’s book is one writer making huge strides in doing so.