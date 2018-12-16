I can remember decades ago sitting at my desk in elementary school watching some presentation under the auspices of "freshmen initiation." Basically, high school freshmen, under the watchful eyes of upper-classmen, were ushered from room to room where they had to sing ridiculous songs, perform silly skits while covered in shaving cream, things of that nature. It was all "in good fun" but, even then, there seemed to be something sinister about it. Looking back, I can only imagine how humiliating it must have felt for those so-initiated.
By the time I hit high school, these rituals were no longer allowed, but they still happened under a less official capacity. By the end of my eighth-grade year there were meatheads who threatened me — and others — with what they would do once we got into high school. Nothing physical ever happened, not to me anyway, but it was still a little disconcerting. It was bad enough that the school administration allowed, for the most part, these older boys to gather at the balcony that overlooked the main entrance into the high school and heckle mercilessly other students entering in the morning. I remember several of my classmates so unnerved, and fearful, of this daily occurrence that they would do whatever the could to sneak in via a side door somewhere. Anything to avoid what was essentially a sanctioned, daily unloading on of emotional abuse.
A hazing incident is the core event driving the narrative of Jeff Hull's excellent new novel, "Broken Field." The hazing occurs on a school bus when the fictional Montana Hi-line town of Dumont's eight-man football team, the Wolfpack, are returning at night from a game. The team is poised to win a state championship, and the event divides the town. How the various characters align themselves, and how a single moment can tragically change lives, is the wider story that Hull is telling.
Hull's novel is based on the perspectives of two primary characters. Football coach and history teacher Tom Warner was on the bus when the hazing occurred but was caught up in his own reverie; he's a middle-aged man, divorced, and flailing somewhat at life. The other character is 17-year-old Josie Friese, an athlete herself who is in a relationship with one of the primary offenders. She wants to claim a life of her own after high school, and is already fairly certain that future doesn't include her boyfriend, Wolfpack quarterback Matt Brunner. Even before the story of the hazing incident unfolds, Josie is well aware of what Matt is like, when she reflects:
"All by themselves, Matt and his friends, including her brother, were perfectly normal human beings capable of singing country songs and holding someone's hand and rubbing a dog's belly. But put two or three of them in a group and they could grow dangerously stupid and talk too much about things they didn't even really know if they wanted, like certain rifles and anal sex. That was even more true when one of the two was Matt."
Hull does several things incredibly well in this novel. He captures the ludicrous importance of small town football so well that I found myself, more than 30 years removed, full of renewed loathing for the experience of having grown up in a small town bloated on jock culture. I hated the emphasis placed on athletics and its subsequent sucking-up to athletes. I despised the smug glory-boys strutting around in their football jerseys on game day. Hull shows us the irrational practice of adults reliving their own "glory days," if not experiencing them for the first time, through their children. Hull also manages to capture the struggles of young people merely struggling to survive their teen years, exacerbated by our modern culture of smart phones and dating apps. Finally, the wide open beauty, and loneliness, of the part of the world Hull sets his story in is captured with golden hour-crisp detail.
Jeff Hull has delivered a sad, honest, fantastic tale of small town life. It isn’t an easy read, though. Especially if, like me, you’ve grown a little weary of stories of people doing terrible things to each other. Still, I hope this novel wins wide recognition. It deserves it.