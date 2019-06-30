As part of its summer reading program, the library is hosting a special program this week for kids and their families called “Build a Universe with Code.” It occurs on Tuesday, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Join us to learn the basic concepts of computer coding by participating in some fun, hands-on activities.
For more information about our summer reading programs for families, visit https://tinyurl.com/mplsummerreading2019 or stop by the Children’s Desk.
Library closed for Independence Day
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day. It will reopen on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as utilize online library services such as placing holds — and checking on their account for due dates and fines — through the library’s website, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org
Big Sky and Frenchtown Branch events this week
Our Big Sky and Frenchtown branches delve into summer fun this week with a handful of activities for patrons to enjoy.
At the Big Sky Branch — which has been temporarily relocated to the F building at Big Sky High School for the summer — patrons can make something cool during a drop-in crafts program on Wednesday, July 3, at 1 p.m. Supplies will be provided.
Snacks will also be served during the branch’s summer hours, which are: Mondays and Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. The branch will be closed on Thursday, July 4.
Over at the Frenchtown Branch, located at Frenchtown High School, a story time program occurs on Wednesday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be served Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. The branch will also be closed on Thursday, July 4.
For more information about MPL’s branches, visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/list-branches
Coming up: Harry and the Potters music concert
What if Harry Potter quit the quidditch team, stole a time turner, and started a punk rock band with himself from an earlier point in the space-time continuum? The answer is Harry and the Potters, aka wizard-rock duo Joe and Paul DeGorge. Join us in celebration of our summer reading program as they perform their musical extravaganza during a free concert in the library’s parking lot (weather permitting) on Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the Children’s Desk at 721-BOOK (2665).
Staff Reviews
“The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchens (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky 2018) Call number: NEW J 641.5 COMPLET
Don your apron, grab your oven mitts and help your kids create scrumptious food!
For 25 years, America’s Test Kitchen has shared culinary advice and tasty recipes with adults via their magazines, books and television show. Now with this marvelous publication, they hope to inspire a new generation of young chefs. The 100-plus kid-tested recipes range from the expected favorites to the more sophisticated, along with lots of color photos and sidebars offering additional suggestions and guidance. Each recipe is an easy 3-part process: a list of ingredients to prepare, equipment to gather, followed by simply written step-by-step cooking instructions. Clever symbols designate skill level and type of cooking (microwave, stovetop, oven, use of knife).
Introductory pages offer tips for success such as practicing safety, defining cookbook terminology, measuring liquid and dry ingredients, explaining techniques (cracking eggs, shredding cheese), and recommending essential tools. Information on healthy eating encourages a sensible approach to nutrition too. Although intended for ages 8 and up, adults with basic cooking skills also would benefit from this resource. Savor the rewards of a homemade meal.
Reviewed by MPL Staff
MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101july2019
Weekly MakerSpace offerings:
Open Hours
Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Upcoming computer classes
iPad/iPhone
Thursday, July 11, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class is an introduction to iPads and iPhones. This class is for users who would like to become more comfortable with their devices. We will cover basic functions and navigation.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.