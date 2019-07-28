The Missoula Public Library continues its celebration of its summer reading program with the family event “Celebrate Summer,” which occurs on Tuesday, July 30, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. During the activity, kids and their parents can come enjoy books, games and snacks to celebrate summer at the library. For more information about this event, please call the Children’s Department at 721-BOOK (2665).
Watercolor Class postponed for August
The Missoula Public Library’s Watercolor Painting Class, which meets on Fridays at noon in the Large Meeting Room, has been postponed for the month of August.
The class will resume meeting in September starting on Friday, Sept. 6, at noon in the Large Meeting Room. Please call instructor Rob Peltzer at 541-8868 with any questions.
Coming Up in August: Star Gazing at the Payne Planetarium
Patrons of all ages can come learn about the constellations, planets and bright deep sky objects when the Missoula Public Library’s summer reading program sponsors two star gazing events in the Star Gazing Room of the University of Montana’s Payne Family Native American Center in late August. The first star gazing event occurs at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, and the second occurs at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Registration for both events opens on Thursday, Aug. 1. Space is limited to 24 attendees per show, and online registration is required.
The Star Gazing Room is located in the basement of The Payne Family Native American Center on the University of Montana’s campus.
Registration for Aug. 24, event: https://tinyurl.com/stargazeaug24
Registration for Aug. 31, event: https://tinyurl.com/stargazeaug31
Staff Reviews
“Hitler Youth: Growing up in Hitler’s Shadow” by Susan Campbell Bartoletti (2005, Scholastic) Call Number: J 943.086 BARTOLE
This well-researched book chillingly describes the events and forces that brainwashed millions of German children into the Nazi ideology and military: by 1939 more than seven million boys and girls. As a matter of fact, during the final Allied assault on Berlin, a large proportion of the German soldiers were teenage boys.
Adolf Hitler formed the Hitler Youth in 1926, promising children excitement, adventure and heroes to lead them out of the widespread poverty and unemployment of Germany after World War I — preying on teenage rebelliousness to alienate them from their parents, teachers and traditional authority figures. The book chronicles the rise and fall of the Third Reich, as it both shapes and is influenced by the young people of Germany.
Filled with photos and first person accounts by both Hitler Youth and Nazi resisters, this book is disturbing to say the least. Reading about how oppressed people (and especially impressionable children) were completely swayed by lies and manufactured bigotry can make you unnerved about events in society today.
Shelved in our Juvenile Nonfiction section, this would be a powerful read for adults and teens alike — though it would seem wise for young people to read it in discussion with parents or teachers.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Big Sky Branch events
Drop-in Crafts at the Big Sky Branch
Wednesday, July 31, at 1 p.m.
Come and enjoy making a craft at the Big Sky Branch during the program “Drop-In Crafts.” All supplies are provided.
Summer Matinee
Thursday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m.
Enjoy a recently released feature film when the Big Sky Branch hosts a summer matinee film screening. Free popcorn will be served.
Call the branch at 728-2400 Ext. 8605 for the title of the film.
MakerSpace Classes
3D Printing 101
Wednesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101july2019
Weekly MakerSpace events
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Searching the Library
Wednesday, Aug. 1, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class presents an introduction to library services available through its computers. Topics include how to search the online catalog, including tips and strategies for finding the item you are looking to checkout or place on hold.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.