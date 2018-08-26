A Children’s Poetry Kiosk courtesy of the Missoula Writing Collaborative now calls the Missoula Public Library its home. The kiosk is located at the entrance to the Children’s Department and offers an interactive map of Missoula with links to poems written by area fourth graders. Choose a spot on the map and you will see a poem written about that place. In the coming weeks you will also be able to see pictures drawn by — and hear the poems read by — the authors. For more information, stop by or call the Children’s Department at 721-BOOK (2665).
American Red Cross blood drive on Monday
According to the American Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States. Because of this need, the Red Cross is looking for folks to participate in an upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive, which will be hosted at the Missoula Public Library on Mon., Aug. 27, from 2 to 6:15 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Interested donors may register at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: missoulalibrary.
Telescope talk this week
Learn about how to use the library’s telescopes that are available for checkout when Nick Wethington, president of the Western Montana Astronomical Association (WMAA), presents the talk “Introduction to Telescopes with the Western Montana Astronomical Association” on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
During his talk, Wethington will discuss how to use the telescopes and what to look for in the night sky. Attendees should come with questions and an adventurous spirit.
For more information about the WMAA, visit http://missoulasky.org.
Watercolor Painting Class returns
The Missoula Public Library’s Watercolor Painting class resumes for the fall beginning on Friday, Sept. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room. This class will then continue to meet each Friday from noon to 2 p.m. throughout the fall, winter and into next spring.
During each class, local artist Robert Peltzer will help participants develop the skills and techniques necessary to enjoy and succeed at watercolor painting.
This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. Participants should bring their own watercolor paper, paints, brushes and a palette. For questions, call Robert at 258-3867 and leave a message.
Library closed for Labor Day
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 3, for the Labor Day holiday. It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as check on their account online and place holds online through our catalog, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Staff Reviews
“Ghosts” by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix, 2016) Call Number: JC TELGEME
This is the fourth in author Raina Telegemeier’s graphic novel collection, after “Smile, Sisters, and Drama.”
Catrina is distressed to be moving to windy, cold northern California so that her younger sister, Maya, with cystic fibrosis will have an easier time breathing. She misses her friends and she hates the cold ocean winds, and especially the creepiness of Bahia de la Luna, where everyone seems to take Dia de los Muertos way too seriously. Maya, however, is thrilled by everything— and especially by any possibility of meeting real ghosts.
The interplay between the contrasting sisters is a major part and a big attraction of this story. There is also a subtle, sweet beginning of an early teen romance — which plays into Catrina’s gradual warming up to the spirits.
The climax occurs during a festive Dia de los Muertos, when the ghosts that Catrina has been briefly and unnervingly encountering earlier now assemble in great — and comforting — numbers. Telegemeier uses the same drawing style and snappy, authentic dialog as in her previous comics, so any readers who liked those will very likely enjoy this one as well.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Open, drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Introduction to Email
Monday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Smartphones and Tablets
Thursday, Aug. 30, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class offers an introduction to iPad or tablet users that would like to become more comfortable with their devices. We will cover basic functions and navigation.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.