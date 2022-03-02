Chronicle of Arlee Warriors championship season wins Montana Book Award

The winner of the 2021 Montana Book Award was announced on Wednesday.

The prize went to Abe Streep’s “Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana” (Celadon Books).

The award recognizes “literary and/or artistic excellence in a book written or illustrated by someone who lives in Montana, is set in Montana, or deals with Montana themes or issues,” according to a news release from Friends of the Missoula Public Library.

“Brothers on Three” follows Will Mesteth Jr. and Phillip Malatar, starters for the Arlee Warriors during a championship basketball season, as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Flathead Reservation community respond to the issue of suicides through the Warrior Movement.

“‘Brothers on Three’ is not simply a story about high school basketball, about state championships and a winning team. It is a book about community, and it is about boys on the cusp of adulthood, finding their way through the intersecting worlds they inhabit and forging their own paths to personhood,” according to the release.

Here are the four honor books chosen by the 2021 Montana Book Award Committee with their comments:

Mara Panich, “Blood is Not the Water” (Foothills Publishing)

“From the opening poem to the final lines, author Panich addresses issues of being a woman in this world. She exposes that accepted normative fiction compelling women to question themselves, apologize for their perceived body failures, and above all to stand aside when others, especially men, are present.”

John N. Maclean, “Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River” (Custom House)

“In the spirit of his father's beloved classic “A River Runs Through It,” Maclean writes a gorgeous chronicle of a family and the land they call home. This is a meditation on fly fishing and life along Montana's Blackfoot River, where four generations of Macleans have fished, bonded, and drawn timeless lessons from its storied waters.”

Michael Punke, “Ridgeline” (Henry Holt and Co.)

“Through this taut saga, Punke brings immersive, vivid storytelling and historical insight into the real events of the Fetterman Massacre of 1866. His epic examines the clash of cultures between a young, ambitious United States and the Native tribes who lived on the land for centuries, and grapples with essential questions of conquest and justice that still echo today.”

Caroline Patterson, “Stone Sister” (Black Lawrence Press)

“Spanning the mid to late 20th century and set in the Elkhorn Valley of southwestern Montana, ‘The Stone Sister’ is told from three points of view — a father’s, a nurse’s, and a sister’s. Together they tell the unforgettable story of a child’s birth, disappearance, and finally discovery in a home for ‘backward children.’ It explores the power of family secrets and society’s evolving definitions of ‘normal’ — as it pertains to family, medicine, and social structure. The novel sheds light on the beginnings of the disability justice movement as it follows one family’s journey to reckon with a painful past."

Presentations and a reception for the authors is set for Aug. 3 during the Montana Library Association Conference in Missoula.

The award was founded by the Friends of the Missoula Public Library in 2001 and winners are selected by a committee of individuals from around Montana.

