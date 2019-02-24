Patrons can learn about why self-compassion is necessary for our mental, emotional and physical well-being during a free workshop titled “Cultivating Self-Compassion,” which occurs on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
In addition to the workshop, we’ll learn about some self-compassion practices that everyone can use to begin extending a little more kindness toward themselves.
This workshop will be taught by Christine Lustik, PhD, owner of Mindfulness in Organizations, LLC. Christine trains individuals and groups within the education, non-profit, healthcare, government and corporate sectors to practice mindfulness with the goal of decreasing stress and chaos and increasing focus and resiliency.
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party
Kids and their parents can help celebrate the life and work of children’s author Dr. Seuss during a “Dr. Seuss Birthday Party” that occurs on Sunday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library's Children’s Department.
The event will feature stories, crafts, snacks and more. Activities and snacks will be provided by UM Office of Civic Engagement volunteers. For any questions, please call the Children’s Department at 721-BOOK (2665).
The Informed Citizen series continues in March
Coming up in mid-March, the Missoula Public Library will host Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program “Responsible Consumerism in a 24-Hour Media Cycle” with Shanti Johnson on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This discussion will be the third and final program of a three part series at the library that explores the role of journalism in a democratic society.
At its core, journalism is a field meant to distribute information — so how is it that news stories become distorted and why are allegations of fake news so prevalent right now? The idea of fake news is as old as the profession itself; but in an age of the 24-hour news cycle, misinformation can reach an audience of millions in seconds and citizens need to know how to be responsible consumers. Journalist and lecturer Shanti Johnson will walk audiences through a brief history of sensationalism in the media and then spend time working with groups to hone their media literacy skills.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Staff Reviews
“Mycroft Holmes and the Apocalypse Handbook” by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2017, Titan Comics) Call Number: GL ABDUL MYCROFT #1
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has long been known as a thoughtful writer and speaker — beyond his colossal basketball achievements. Now add “skilled novelist” to the list.
In 2015 he came out with “Mycroft Holmes: A Novel,” which is about Sherlock’s older, smarter (and in this version, more dissolute) brother, which was a well-crafted and well-received addition to the Holmes canon.
Now there is this graphic novel title (co-written with Raymond Obstfeld) about Mycroft gambling, drinking and womanizing his way through life, putting himself in the midst of one life-threatening crime after another simply as a way to avoid boredom. Villains have gotten ahold of some futuristic machines created by a coterie of the 19th centuries most brilliant thinkers and Mycroft must think, connive and fight his way to saving the world from total domination or destruction.
The authors have credibly reproduced the mind-boggling Holmes deduction powers, as well as the sassy repartee — which admittedly may be more representative of the BBC series dialogue style, but feels authentic nonetheless. The graphics are bright, clean, explosive and at times explicitly gory. If you like the idea of the Holmes Victorian world and culture served up in a 21st century writing style, you’re very likely to relish this book.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes:
Introduction to Email
Monday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn the basics of creating an email account, including writing a message, adding attachments, as well as sending and receiving messages.
Searching the Library
Thursday, Feb. 28, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class presents an introduction to library services available through its computers. Topics include how to search the library’s catalog, featuring tips and strategies for finding the item you are looking for.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.