Kids and their parents can help celebrate the life and work of children’s author Dr. Seuss during the library’s “Dr. Seuss Birthday Party” on Sunday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Children’s Department.
This family-friendly event will feature stories, crafts, and snacks for everyone to enjoy. Activities and snacks will be provided by University of Montana Office of Civic Engagement volunteers. For any questions about this event, call the Children’s Department at 721-BOOK (2665).
World Wide Cinema
Enjoy a mystery-laced drama from Japan when the library hosts the February installment of its World Wide Cinema film series, with a screening of the film “The Third Murder” on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This month’s film selection is about a leading attorney named Shigemori, who takes on the defense of murder-robbery suspect Misumi, who served jail time for another murder 30 years ago. As he digs deeper into the case and hears the testimonies of the victim’s family and even Misumi’s confession, the once confident Shigemori begins to doubt whether his client is the murderer after all. This film is in Japanese with English subtitles and runs 124 minutes, and was the winner of six Japan Academy Prizes for 2017 films.
Poetry reading and writing class
April is National Poetry Month, and patrons can celebrate it by participating in a reading and writing poetry class that occurs on Monday evenings in March and April in the library’s Boardroom.
Participants will join instructor Emily Walter in an intensive, seven-week course that features an introduction to poetry, referencing contemporary poets and contemporary poetic forms.
The workshop will include a focus on the work of contemporary poets while writing your own poems and reading essays on poetry as a craft. It will meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, March 18, and ending on Monday, April 29.
Emily Walter holds a B.A. from The University of Michigan and an M.F.A from Northern Michigan University. Her work has appeared in 32 Poems, Blue Earth Review, High Country News and others.
Space is limited to 12 participants for this workshop and online registration is required. Registration opens on March 4. Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mplpoetry2019.
The Informed Citizen series concludes in March
Coming up in mid-March, the Missoula Public Library will host Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program “Responsible Consumerism in a 24-Hour Media Cycle” with Shanti Johnson on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This discussion will be the third and final program of a three part series at the library that explores the role of journalism in a democratic society.
At its core, journalism is a field meant to distribute information — so how is it that news stories become distorted and why are allegations of fake news so prevalent right now?
The idea of fake news is as old as the profession itself; but in an age of the 24-hour news cycle, misinformation can reach an audience of millions in seconds and citizens need to know how to be responsible consumers. During this discussion, journalist and lecturer Shanti Johnson will walk audiences through a brief history of sensationalism in the media and then spend time working with groups to hone their media literacy skills.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Special MakerSpace offerings
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101march2019.
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes:
Computer Fundamentals
Monday, March 4, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn about the parts of a computer (hardware), how to turn it on and off; managing your desktop and how to open programs. No experience is necessary.
Easy Steps to Ebooks
Thursday, March 7, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class is an introduction and overview of the eBook resources available at the library. The instructor will cover how to use various eReaders to access the library’s collection. Attendees are encouraged to bring their eReaders to this class.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.