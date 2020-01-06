It was exactly 10 years ago — Halloween 2009 — that writer Kristin Knight Pace, amid the wreckage of a bitter divorce, packed up her home in Missoula and took her heartbreak with her to Alaska. She had accepted an offer to care for a friend’s eight sled dogs in exchange for the opportunity to live in a cabin outside of Denali National Park. The life that followed, and the years that led up to Pace’s sojourn to the North, are detailed in her book, “This Much Country.” It is a memoir that combines humor with heartache, and details a life that many of us can barely imagine, one both terrifying and thrilling. Few books capture backwoods arctic living as well as “This Much Country,” if only because Pace is such a wonderful storyteller.
I fantasize about this kind of life myself, one full of cold and snow and half-wild canine companions, having dreamed about Alaska and the Yukon — fueled by the tales of Jack London and fantasy stories depicting grim northern barbarians who descend on the soft cities of the south to prey upon the weakness and decadence there — since I was a child. Pace did too, she says. She grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, but spent Christmases in the snowy hills of Pennsylvania with her mother’s people. As early as she can remember, Pace says she told others she wanted to grow up and “live in the wilderness.” What is it about the wild North that appeals so much to so many of us?
“It pulls at something in people,” Pace says. “Deep down we're all just animals, and I think stories of survival just kind of pull at the most primal part of all of us.”
Alaska gave Pace her life back to her. Her first winter alone she learned not only that she could be alone, but that she could survive in one of the harshest populated environments on the planet. Everything the fates threw up against her — fear, self-doubt, hardship — Pace overcame. Along the way she found love and remarried; with her husband Andy, Pace started a sled dog kennel and became one of only a select few women to complete both thousand-mile sled dog races: the Iditarod Trail and the Yukon Quest. The couple had a daughter together, Ada, and just added another baby 14 weeks ago. That second child’s arrival was a large piece in the family’s decision to move back to the lower 48. The decision was difficult.
“We thought we'd be there forever,” Pace says. “I thought I'd be a 65-year-old woman with long gray braids running the Iditarod.”
The life — living off-grid in a cabin on a 40-acre homestead in the middle of the Arctic — may sound romantic to some of us, but it is a challenging one, and Pace doesn’t mince words.
"Honestly that's part of the reason we moved back to civilization,” Pace says. “That difficulty, that winnowing down and away of all excess, was so purifying and wonderful for us, and was exactly what we needed for that period of our life. But then after I had Ada and we had to snow-machine out to our car, and then drive four hours round-trip to the doctor, and all that kind of stuff ... it was just so hard.”
The family has only been back in Missoula, back to civilization, for six weeks. Many of the things the rest of us take for granted are still revelatory after having lived essentially a subsistence existence for a decade. Grocery stores full of inexpensive food, city street cleaners, traffic noise and people walking around. The list is a long one that Andy and Kristin are facing together for the first time.
“I don't know who had the house we're renting now before us,” Pace says, “But they had put these multi-colored lights in the shower heads, so when you turn the water on it lights up like the northern lights, like all different colors.” She laughs. “To us, running water is pretty magical. We haven't had running water in 10 years! So the first time I turned the shower on I almost started crying.”
As so many local people are already starting to grouse about the cold, about shoveling sidewalks, about the gray skies, Kristin Knight Pace’s perspective is a welcome one.
"Almost every day we're like, 'This was such a great decision, this was such a great decision!’” Pace says. “We can walk to a playground right by our house, we can walk to Ada's daycare, I can walk to my office at the university. We were filling up our tank of gas every other day in Alaska, and we've filled it up twice since we've been here. It's all those things ... you have no idea how magical it is to us to have such ease and comfort.”