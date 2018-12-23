The season of year-end “best of” lists is upon us, and while it seems arrogant to suggest anyone is an authority on what’s truly best, it is often fun to see what favorite experiences others had in a given year. In this case, we are talking about books. Rather than belabor my own opinions for this piece, I thought it would be interesting to engage my comrades at Fact & Fiction Books to see what books they found most memorable in 2018. So, here they are.
— Chris La Tray
Mara Panich-Crouch, manager:
"Indian Horse" by Richard Wagamese (Fiction)
This book has quickly risen to be one of my favorites. The story of Saul Indian Horse is both an inspirational coming-of-age story and an exploration of the dark history of indigenous boarding schools.
"P is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever" by Raj Haldar and Maria Beddia (Illustrated)
This is a super-fun children’s picture book that is perfect for people of all ages. Clever and funny, it explores the wackiness of silent letters in the English language.
"Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism: And Other Arguments for Economic Independence" by Kristen R. Ghodsee (Nonfiction)
Ghodsee takes an in-depth look at the positive and negative results of the economy on women. While recognizing the faults of former socialist societies, she looks into all aspects of women’s lives and how we can adapt some socialist ideas to improve women’s lives.
Hannah Dahl, bookseller:
"Circe" by Madeline Miller (Fiction)
This book has made it into my top favorite books of all time. It was a definite page-turner and was what got me out of my reading rut earlier this year. It's also what got me into a reading rut because after I was finished, I didn't want to start a new book for fear the other books would never measure up to this one. The plot is fun and easy to follow and it somehow managed to have all the drama, mystery, and romance I craved, while still keeping it humorous and light-hearted at the same time.
"An Absolutely Remarkable Thing" by Hank Green (Young Adult)
Hilarious. Over-the-top, in the best possible way. Clever. And an all-around "absolutely remarkable" read. Just pick up a copy and prepare to be thoroughly entertained from cover to cover. Also, the fact that Hank Green is from Missoula means you'd be supporting local writers, and who wouldn't want to support artists from our wonderful community?
"The Astonishing Color of After" by Emily X.R. Pan (Young Adult)
This book is a beautifully mature work of written art. The story follows a young woman's life after a family tragedy, and while it is at times heartbreaking, it is also incredibly heart-lifting. It's an emotional whirlwind that explores mental health, death, family and love in a very real way, and it's a story everyone needs to read regardless of one's age.
Bryn Agnew, bookseller:
"Don’t Skip Out On Me" by Willy Vlautin (Fiction)
I’ve heard Vlautin’s latest novel described as a novelized country ballad, and I can’t agree more. "Don’t Skip Out On Me" is as precise and poetic as any Townes Van Zandt song, beautifully devastating and earnest.
"Heart Berries" by Terese Marie Mailhot (Memoir)
Mailhot’s lyrical memoir is everything. Funny, angry, brutal and honest. This small book defies definition, living as a poem, a memoir, a ghost story. All of it, all at once. You will never forget it.
"High Ground Coward" by Alicia Mountain (Poetry)
Mountain’s debut book of poetry is wondrous, reveling in vulnerability and desire. The speaker enthralls the reader with sharp observations, heartbreaking turns and sonic precision.