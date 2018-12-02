Help a fellow neighbor in need of nutritious food while alleviating your library fines when the Missoula Public Library partners with the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center for the program Food for Fines, which runs from Sunday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library.
Food for Fines is a fine forgiveness program that offers library patrons the chance to donate nonperishable food items to the Missoula Food Bank and have their overdue fines forgiven. Please note that donations are only applicable to overdue fines, and cannot be used for fines related to lost or damaged library items, or inter library loan fines.
The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is specifically looking for these foods for donation: canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon), canned and boxed meals (soups, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese), canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits, baby food and baby formula.
In order to ensure food safety, the Missoula Food Bank cannot accept these kinds of items: homemade items, noncommercial canned or packaged items, alcoholic beverages or drink mixes, open or used items, and rusty or unlabeled cans.
For more information about Food for Fines, call the library at 721-BOOK (2665).
American Red Cross Blood Drive
According to statistics from the American Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States.
Because of this, the American Red Cross is looking for Missoulians to participate in an upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive, which will be hosted at the Missoula Public Library on Monday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Interested donors may register at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: missoulalibrary.
Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a warm winter scarf knitted by the local fiber arts group Yarns@MPL.
“Far East/Far West” documentary screening this week
In the spring of 2016, a small team from Helena Civic Television in Helena visited Taiwan and the Guangxi Province in China. Their self-appointed mission, as citizen diplomats, was to illuminate the long-standing Sister State relationships Montana has with both jurisdictions.
The result of this trip is “Far East/Far West,” an hour-long documentary that screens on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
The film chronicles the group’s fast-paced visit, and is part travelogue and part documentary, featuring interviews and voice-overs, and a panoply of colorful images. The program and its themes emerge at a critical juncture in U.S.-China and U.S.-Taiwan relationships.
Following the video screening, Dr. Terry Weidner, Emeritus Professor of Chinese Politics and former director of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana, will provide comments and participate in a question and answer session with the audience.
Staff Reviews
“Haunters” by Thomas Taylor (2013, Scholastic Inc.) Call Number: JMID TAYLOR
An intriguing, juicy mashup of ghost mythology and time travel, this novel opens with the classic (and often un-recommended) “dream sequence.” Except as the story unfolds, it’s actually so much more than a dream.
Fourteen-year-old David is having more and more supernatural encounters with Eddie, both a stranger and unaccountably familiar, and (at the risk of a few spoilers), David is eventually taken in by the Dreamwalkers, an organization that uses people skilled in time travelling through lucid dreams. They are a benign force, making sure that other malevolent dreamwalkers don’t fatally distort history with their time-travelling interference.
There’s a wonderful cast of characters, great tension, plot reversals, surprise identities and an ending that both resolves and leaves an opening for book two. I especially enjoyed the merging of ghost phenomenology and lucid dreaming. It was, for me, a novel concept, both provocative and intuitively sensible. This is a very good supernatural read for pre-teens, teens, and adults who appreciate this genre.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Computer Fundamentals
Monday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn about the parts of a computer (hardware), how to turn it on and off; managing your desktop and how to open programs. No experience necessary.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.