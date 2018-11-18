Help those in need while alleviating your library fines when the Missoula Public Library partners with the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center for the program Food for Fines, which runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 8, at the library.
Food for Fines is a fine forgiveness program where library patrons can donate nonperishable food items to the Missoula Food Bank during this week and have their overdue fines forgiven. Please note that donations are only applicable to overdue fines, and cannot be used for fines related to lost or damaged library items, or inter library loan fines.
The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is specifically looking for these foods for donation: canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon), canned and boxed meals (soups, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese), canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits, baby food and baby formula.
In order to ensure food safety, the Food Bank cannot accept these kinds of items: homemade items, noncommercial canned or packaged items, alcoholic beverages or drink mixes, open or used items, and rusty or unlabeled cans.
For more information, call the library at 721-BOOK (2665).
Library closed for Thanksgiving
The Missoula Public Library will be closing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. It will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23, in observance of Thanksgiving. It will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.
During its closure, patrons will still be able to return materials to MPL’s book drops, as well as access their accounts online — which includes placing holds and renewing items — by visiting our website, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Next Week: Navigating holiday stress workshop
Learn how to practice the awareness of where we are as individuals during our holiday journey, as well as learn about some mindfulness-based tools and practices that can support you during the holidays during the upcoming workshop “Navigating Holiday Stress Using Mindfulness,” which occurs on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library's Large Meeting Room.
This workshop will be taught by Christine Lustik, PhD, owner of Mindfulness in Organizations, LLC. Lustik trains individuals and groups within the education, non-profit, healthcare, government and corporate sectors to practice mindfulness with the goal of decreasing stress and chaos, and increasing focus and resiliency.
Staff Reviews
“Sanctum” by Sarah Fine (Amazon Publishing, 2012)
Call Number: Y FINE, GUARD #1
This is a solid novel in the growing young adult “after death” genre. High-school queen bee Nadia unexpectedly befriends depressed outcast Lela and brings her back from the edge of suicidal despair — only to kill herself despite Lela’s efforts to stop her.
Wracked with grief and guilt, Lela literally slips (off a cliff) into death herself, only to find herself in a dismal, dangerous part of the afterworld where suicides must redeem themselves or persist in eternal misery. The inhabitants of the afterworld are protected by the macho Guardians against the sadistic Mazikin, who can make even the dead suffer. Lela vows to save Nadia, falls in love with Guardian Malachi, and together they struggle to defuse a Mazikin uprising and fight back against the harsh rules of the Sanctum that oppose their return to mortal human life.
Two caveats: the novel uses the tired romance motif of a cold, brutal male being tamed and thawed by a vulnerable yet spunky female heroine; and it depicts a thrilling “life-after-suicide” that unavoidably romanticizes a truly dangerous adolescent risk. Granted, the afterlife is presented as no escape from suffering, but the fact that it’s presented as a tangible, exciting place may muddy the waters for some fragile teenagers.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Big Sky Branch events
Matinee Movie Screening
Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 3:45 p.m.
Kick back and enjoy an animated superhero film when the Big Sky Branch — located at 3100 South Ave. W — hosts a movie screening at 3:45 p.m. Free popcorn will be served.
Call the branch at 728-2400 Ext. 8605 for the movie title.
Please note that the branch will close at 6 p.m. for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.,
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.