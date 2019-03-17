Find out if your great grandma’s coveted painting is a piece of treasure or just a cool looking souvenir when you have your family heirlooms, personal treasures and curiosities evaluated by expert appraisers from across Montana at the Eighth Annual Friends of the Library Appraisal Fair, which occurs on Sunday, March 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Appraisals are $10 per item or $15 for two items. Proceeds support library programming. Appraisals begin when library doors open at 1 p.m.
This year’s appraisers include Lochlan Gordon (clocks, documents, antique firearms), Allen Rodgers (jewelry, art), Andrea Merrill-Maker (books), and Steve Briggs (gold & gemstone jewelry, coins).
The Informed Citizen series concludes
This week, the Missoula Public Library will host Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program “Responsible Consumerism in a 24-Hour Media Cycle” with Shanti Johnson on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This discussion will be the third and final program of a three part series at the library that explores the role of journalism in a democratic society.
At its core, journalism is a field meant to distribute information — so how is it that news stories become distorted and why are allegations of fake news so prevalent right now?
The idea of fake news is as old as the profession itself; but in an age of the 24-hour news cycle, misinformation can reach an audience of millions in seconds and citizens need to know how to be responsible consumers.
During this discussion, journalist and lecturer Shanti Johnson will walk audiences through a brief history of sensationalism in the media and then spend time working with groups to hone their media literacy skills.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Staff Reviews
“1000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List” By James Mustich (Workman Publishing Co., Inc. New York 2018) Call Number: New Books 028.9 MUSTICH
Are you looking for a good book to read? James Mustich has a thousand suggestions for you, all wrapped up in a single prodigious tome. The books are arranged alphabetically by the author’s last name, starting at Edward Abbey’s “Desert Solitaire” and ending with Carl Zuckmayer’s “A Part of Myself.”
In these pages, you will find familiar reads such as “Watership Down” by Richard Adams alongside more exotic offerings like “The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind” by Julian Jaynes. One of the best features of this volume is that each entry is accompanied by a brief note stating genre, year of publication, more books by the same author, read-alikes by other authors, and awards or adaptations. Did your favorite book make the list? Check it out and see for yourself. Spoiler alert: “Fifty Shades of Grey” is not among them.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Special MakerSpace offerings
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101march2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Watercolor Painting
Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
During this class local artist Robert Peltzer will help you understand and develop the skills and techniques necessary to succeed at watercolor painting. This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. Participants should bring their own watercolor paper, paints, brushes and palette. For questions, call Robert at 258-3867 and leave a message.
Computer Classes:
Windows 10 (class will be held in the Audra Browman Research Room upstairs in the library)
Monday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Learn about Microsoft’s newest operating system. Topics include major changes with this release, navigating the desktop and start menu. Bring your questions.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.