Patrons of all ages can get into the holiday spirit and join us for some classic caroling at the library during the upcoming program Holiday Caroling at the Library, which occurs in the library’s lower lobby from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21. Local choir members will accompany Barb Ballas on piano, and all are welcome to join in on the festivities. Holiday refreshments will also be provided.
Cheap Date Night
Bring yourself and a date for a fun night in front of a big screen when the library hosts December’s edition of Cheap Date Night, which features a screening of a recently released feature film at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month’s selection is about an American-born Chinese professor who accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to get thrust into the lives of Asia’s rich and famous. Soon she discovers that her boyfriend comes from a wealthy family with a dark past, and that every woman wants him. Call the library at 721-BOOK (2665) for the title of the film.
Missoula Reads and Missoula Writes on the horizon
If you’re up for a literary challenge, stop by the library’s Reference Desk on Wednesday, Jan. 2, to register for the Missoula Reads year-long Reading Challenge. The first 125 registrants will receive a free book journal and everyone receives the 2019 reading categories list.
During the challenge, participants will read one book from each of the 50 categories and record their progress in their book journal. They will then bring the journal back to the Reference Desk for staff verification by December 30, 2019, and will receive a fabulous prize for their efforts.
Library Reference staff will be happy to suggest titles that fit into the categories, or you can browse our corresponding recommended reading lists. Reading 50 books in a year is a big challenge, and we want to help you through it.
For those patrons with a flair for writing, the library’s 11th annual writing contest — known as Missoula Writes — also begins on January 2. We will accept fiction, non-fiction and poetry entries from writers age eight and up through Feb. 15, 2019.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each category and age group (8-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19+). A rules brochure and submission link will be available on the library’s website starting on Jan. 2. For further details about the contest, visit https://tinyurl.com/missoulawrites2019.
Staff Reviews
“Hilo, the Boy Who Crashed to Earth, Book 1” by Judd Winick (2015, Random House Children’s Books) Call Number: JC WINICK
Young comic fans may find a lot to enjoy here: sharp cartoon illustrations, young protagonists, superpowers, great dangers and suspense, and some losses — without it being devastating. DJ lives in a basically happy family — problematic only because he’s the only one who isn’t really good at anything. Then a flaming ball crashes into a field near his clubhouse and DJ discovers a young boy in the smoking crater. The boy has no memory about himself or familiarity with Earth, and DJ helps him gradually acclimate to our planet and regain memories of his own history — including his name: Hilo. The interactions between DJ and Hilo are wonderfully snarky and often hilarious. Eventually, DJ and his best friend Gina help Hilo fight back against some terrifically drawn aliens and the race is on to stop a cosmic calamity. This is a rollicking start to a series that many readers will gobble up.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Special MakerSpace offerings
3D printing 101 workshop
Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101dec2018.
Weekly MakerSpace offerings
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Excel
Thursday, Dec. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class features an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program designed for the Windows environment. Topics include entering data and formulas. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.