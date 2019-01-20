This week, the Missoula Public Library will host the first program of a three program series as part of Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen speaker series.
The series begins with the talk “What Are Journalistic Ethics?” with Kathy Best, editor of the Missoulian, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. The presentation is free and open to the public.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism, and an informed citizenry.
Despite the recent uproar over fake news and the dishonest mainstream media, traditional journalists and news outlets have long held to rigorous codes of conduct and ethical standards. Journalism schools teach ethics, professional associations have codes of ethics and most papers have transparency policies that make them accountable to the public.
During her talk, Best will lead a discussion of what safeguards are in place, how standards differ within different news organizations and whether the safeguards are adequate.
Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as place holds and check on their account through our online catalog, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Help out a fellow Missoulian in need when you give the gift of donated blood during an American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted at the Missoula Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 6:15 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Interested donors may register at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: missoulalibrary or stop by the library’s Reference Desk and ask for Christine.
Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a warm winter scarf knitted by the local yarns group Yarns@MPL.
Staff Reviews
“National Geographic Almanac 2019: Hot New Science, Incredible Photographs, Maps, Facts, Infographics & More” (National Geographic, Washington, DC 2019) Call number: New Books 031.02 NATIONA
When you think of an almanac, what comes to mind? Weather forecasts? Crop planting dates? You will find none of these things in this spectacular softcover volume. What you will find is breath-taking full-page spreads from the greatest photographers in the nation, visually engaging maps and charts and fascinating facts that will amaze you. This book is packed with the most up-to-date information available about our world, from the depths of the oceans to the outer reaches of our galaxy. Each chapter is prefaced with a quiz page designed to whet your mental appetite. For instance, which of Earth’s climates do scientists consider to be the most similar to what they expect to find on other planets? What percentage of all the crops grown in the world today is used to feed livestock? You’ll find the answers to these questions and much more inside this book.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Special MakerSpace offerings
Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360
Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Computer Classroom
Learn how to create 3D models for 3D printing during this intro class on AutoDesk’s Fusion 360, a robust 3D modeling program that is used to create everything from prototypes to gadgets for home projects. This class will feature an overview of some of Fusion 360’s most common functions, and will also include some basic modeling exercises.
Space is limited to 5 participants and online registration is required. This class is suitable for adults and teens.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mplfusion360jan2019
Weekly MakerSpace offerings
Open Hours
Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Excel
Thursday, Jan. 24, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class features an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program designed for the Windows environment. Topics include entering data and formulas. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.