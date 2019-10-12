If you need help

To receive help for yourself, or if you know someone who needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, or receive help via text by messaging"mt" to 741.741

The Western Montana Mental Health Center also has a crisis line at 406-532-8949. (It is not open 24 hours a day.)

For more resources, go to projecttomorrowmt.org.