It’s happening! The community is cordially invited to join the Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees, Library Foundation, Friends of the Library, our partners and area leaders as we break ground for construction of the new library-museum complex at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the 400 block of East Main Street. All are welcome.
Summer Reading Program end of summer party
Kids and their parents are invited to celebrate the library’s Summer Reading Program and the last weeks of summer during the “End of Summer Party,” which occurs on Tuesday, July 31, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. The party will include refreshments, as well as a dance party and dancing games.
Coming Up: Northern Indian music performance
Join us in the Large Meeting Room on Monday, Aug. 6, for an evening presentation of Northern Indian-style classical music with local father and son duo Devan Kartha and Soma Arens. The duo will present two performances of classical Northern Indian music with an emphasis on rhythm using tabla drums and the sarod. The first performance occurs from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m., while the second performance occurs from 7:30 to 8:20 p.m.
Events at the Big Sky Branch:
Summer Movie Matinees
Enjoy a free film (and free popcorn) at the Big Sky Branch during a Summer Matinee Movie screening at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Big Sky High School auditorium, located at 3100 South Ave. W. Call the branch at 728-2400 Ext. 8605 for more information, or visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/branches/big-sky
Drop-In Crafts
Occurs Thursday, Aug. 2, during open hours from noon to 4 p.m.
Staff Reviews
“Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green (Dutton Books, 2017) Call Number: Y GREEN
This is another John Green winner — in my mind anyway. Sixteen-year-old Aza is barely managing life because she is barely surviving her own mind. Green’s depiction of obsessive-compulsive disorder (accent on the obsessive in this case) might make your heart break for Aza or make you drop the book like a burning suitcase. It is a raw, authentic, disturbing view inside a tortured mind and could be either a balm or a trigger for readers with similar challenges.
The surface plot is that Aza and her best friend Daisy set off on a search (initially just to get the reward money) for the missing father of Davis Pickett, a rich boy that Aza knew years earlier. Deeper storylines are Aza’s evolving relationships with Daisy and Davis, which are challenging but ultimately redemptive. And the deepest arc of all is Aza’s hard-fought battle to face the demons inside her own head.
This kind of writing demonstrates that internal cliffhangers can be just as gripping as external physical cliffhangers. You might find yourself wanting to alternately yell at and hug Aza as she struggles toward an uncertain future. Extra attractions of a John Green novel are — like always — his clean, seamless writing; snarky, funny, believable dialogue; and hyper-contemporary references, like Daisy’s immersion in writing online Star Wars fan fiction. If this is your kind of book, you’ll be through it in two days and looking for the next Green.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Special MakerSpace Offerings
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print and resources available for 3D modeling and scanning.
Register online at tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101aug2018
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Computer Electronics
Monday and Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Do you have an interest in the Arduino microcontroller or the Linux operating system? Drop in and try out these platforms.
Open Hours
Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Open, drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Introduction to Email
Monday, July 30, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn the basics of creating an email account and writing a message, including adding attachments, as well as sending and receiving messages.
Easy Steps to eBooks
Thursday, Aug. 2, from noon to 1 p.m.
Join us to discover how to use the library eBook catalog to find and download eBooks and audiobooks though the Montana Library 2 Go program. Attendees are encouraged to bring their eReaders and any cords, if they have them, to class.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.