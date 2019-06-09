The Big Sky Branch will be temporarily relocated to the F Building at Big Sky High School during summer construction. This change will begin on June 14, and continue until mid-August. There will be signs directing the public to the new library location.
Summer hours begin and summer snacks will also be served starting on June 17, during open hours, which will be Mondays and Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. Call 728-2400 Ext. 8605 for more information.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Help out a neighbor in need when you participate in an upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted at the Missoula Public Library on Monday, June 10, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Interested donors may register at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: missoulalibrary, or stop by the Reference Desk and ask for Christine.
Memory Café
The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café is a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members.
It meets this month on Wednesday, June 12, at 2 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room. This month’s program will include live oldies music and a motorcycle photo shoot.
World Wide Cinema
Experience the world through a moving story when the library hosts the June installment of its World Wide Cinema series with a screening of the film “Over the Limit” on Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
From Germany and Poland, this sports documentary is in Russian with English subtitles and runs 73 minutes. At the age of 20, elite rhythmic gymnast Margarita Mamun is about to retire but has one final goal: winning Olympic gold. This nail-biting, behind-the-scenes documentary looks at the grueling Russian system for training athletes and the intense physical and mental labor put into a sport that thrives on its beautiful aesthetics.
West African kora performance
In conjunction with its summer reading program, the library will be hosting Asheville, North Carolina-based musician Sean Gaskell with a performance and educational program on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. This performance occurs on Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
Gaskell’s performance will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire in addition to some of his own personal compositions. The kora is native to the Mande peoples who live within the countries of Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.
Coming up: presentation on George Bird Grinnell
As part of its summer reading program, the library is hosting the program “George Bird Grinnell, The Father of Glacier National Park: His Explorations & Discoveries with Official Place Names and the Stories Behind Them,” which occurs on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
During this program, Hugh Grinnell, distant cousin of renowned conservationist George Bird Grinnell, impersonates his cousin in period costume and tells his story in a live presentation using projections of historical photos, maps, and quotes to provide a living, first-person presentation of Bird Grinnell’s story.
The presentation derives its authenticity from George Bird Grinnell’s own field journals and his editorials over 35 years from Forest and Stream newspaper.
The audience experiences the daily discoveries of Glacier National Park’s glaciers, mountain peaks, streams and lakes from 1885 to 1897.
MakerSpace classes
Carvey Demonstration
Wednesday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Come learn about Carvey — a desktop carving machine that can carve designs and text into a variety of materials.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mplcarveydemojune2019
Zentangle Drawing Workshop (in the Large Meeting Room)
Saturday, June 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Learn the process of Zentangle drawing during this workshop. Supplies are provided.
This class is appropriate for ages 8-108, but any children attending must be accompanied by an adult and should feel comfortable in a quiet classroom environment.
Space is limited to 12 participants, and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/zentanglejune2019.
Weekly MakerSpace offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
iPad/iPhone
Thursday, June 13, from noon to 1 p.m.
An introduction to iPads and iPhones. This class if for users that would like to become more comfortable with their devices. We will cover basic functions and navigation.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.