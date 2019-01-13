The library’s MakerSpace now offers library patrons the chance to access the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of programs for free on its newly created multimedia computer.
Adobe’s Creative Cloud gives library users access to software such as Adobe Premiere for video and film editing, Adobe Photoshop for image editing and processing, Adobe Illustrator for creating vector graphics and illustration, plus many more programs.
In addition to the Adobe Creative Cloud software, the MakerSpace’s multimedia computer also allows library users to create music using the Native Instruments Maschine Mikro MK1, which is a USB-powered drum machine that can be used for making your own beats and songs.
Both of these resources can be used during the MakerSpace’s open hours, which are listed on our website at: missoulapubliclibrary.org/services/makerspace
Cheap Date Night
Bring yourself and a date for this month’s installment of Cheap Date Night, which features a screening of a recent feature film at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month’s movie follows the character Ethan Hunt and his team, who must stop a nuclear attack while on the run from a CIA agent tasked with taking them out. Call 721-BOOK (2665) for the title of the movie.
Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program
Starting in mid-January, the Missoula Public Library will host the first program of a three program series as part of Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen speaker series.
The series will kick off with the talk “What Are Journalistic Ethics?” with Kathy Best, Editor of the Missoulian, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. The presentation is free and open to the public.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Despite the recent uproar over fake news and the dishonest mainstream media, traditional journalists and news outlets have long held to rigorous codes of conduct and ethical standards. Journalism schools teach ethics, professional associations have codes of ethics and most papers have transparency policies that make them accountable to the public.
During her talk, Best will lead a discussion of what safeguards are in place, how standards differ within different news organizations and whether the safeguards are adequate.
Staff Reviews
“Variant” (book one) and “Feedback” (book two) by Robison Wells (2011, 2012 Harper Teen) Call Number: Y WELLS
This would be a great read for fans of “Ender’s Game,” “The Maze Runner,” and “The Hunger Games,” but it would also be appreciated by anyone who likes great sci-fi mystery set in a contemporary world.
Teenager Benson Fisher accepts a scholarship to an elite academy, hoping it will change the aimless course of his life. Instead, he finds himself in a semi-comfortable prison, with rival gangs and no chance of escape. He makes friends, enemies, and even begins a romance, but everything unravels when he stumbles upon the school’s dark secret.
At the end of book one, Benson finally escapes, with painful costs, but book two finds him and an ally in what seems an even more hopeless situation. Besides the wonderfully suspenseful plot and pacing, the other strengths of this series are the great characterizations and relationships, and Benson’s absorbing first person narrative. His internal struggle with the consequences of his actions is as gripping as his external struggle to solve the mystery and escape the threats.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Special MakerSpace offerings
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required. Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101jan2019
Weekly MakerSpace offerings
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 2 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Computer classes
Files and Folders
Monday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m.
What is a flash drive and how do I use it? Where did the document go that I just saved? Get organized with all the basics of creating, renaming, moving and deleting files and folders. Learn about the various ways to store files.
Operating Systems: Ubuntu
Thursday, Jan. 17, from noon to 1 p.m.
Come learn about Ubuntu, the Linux-based operating system that offers users a host of free software tools and customization of their user experience. Topics covered include navigation of the Ubuntu desktop environment and system settings.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.