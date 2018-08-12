Are you a maker who dabbles in the arts, electronics, or other types of making, and wants to share your interest and talents with others?
If so, the Missoula Public Library’s MakerSpace would like to talk to you about potential volunteer opportunities. Specifically, the MakerSpace is looking for volunteers interested in teaching classes on a variety of subjects related to creating and making.
Examples of potential classes a volunteer could teach include introductory classes on sewing, knitting, drawing, or other arts, as well as technology classes on basic computer programming, basic electronics, as well as classes on the use of microcontrollers such as the Arduino Uno.
The MakerSpace is also seeking volunteers to be monitors during its Open Hours, which is open time in the MakerSpace where library patrons can tour the facility, work on projects, learn the basics of 3D printing, and more.
If you’re interested in volunteering, please contact Ira Sather-Olson, the library’s Senior MakerSpace Associate, via email at iraso@missoula.lib.mt.us or by calling 317-2667.
Cheap Date Night
Cool down from the heat with a sweet new flick when the library hosts the August edition of Cheap Date Night in the Large Meeting Room on Friday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.
This month’s film is about a poor teen who competes in a contest to win control of a virtual-reality world called the OASIS. Call 721-BOOK (2665) for the title of the movie.
Coming up: Great American Read film series for August
The library continues its celebration of the PBS series “The Great American Read” with a Great American Read film screening on Monday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
For this month, George Cukor directed this classic adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's sentimental novel with a shimmering lavishness that is a prime example of the classic Hollywood style at its best. The story concerns the lives of four New England sisters during the time of the Civil War.
Visit tinyurl.com/mplgreatamericanread for the film title and more information about The Great American Read at MPL.
Staff Reviews
“Dorothy Must Die” (book 1 of 4) by Danielle Paige (2014, Harper) Call Number: YA PAIGE
Hang on: Dorothy went back to Oz. And turned bad. Very, very bad.
Our protagonist, Amy Gumm — even more discontented in her tedious (and trailer-park- trashy) Kansas life than Dorothy was — is swept up in yet another tornado and deposited in the same Oz, which is now very different. Dorothy has become a sociopathic despot, aided by Glinda the now Ex-Good-Witch, and the Scarecrow, TinMan and Lion — all of whom have mutated into perverse versions of their earlier ideals.
Amy is quickly recruited by a cadre of the formerly bad witches of Oz to be trained in magic and to ultimately kill Dorothy. The strengths of this reboot are in the clever twists on the original, the juicy characterizations of key players, and Amy’s ongoing struggle to build her own self-worth, distinguish the true motives among the multiple plotters and play her crucial role in restoring Oz to its former fantasy wonderland.
Author Danielle Paige’s writing is crisp, snarky, and seems (to me) to credibly depict a small-town, high-school girl’s reactions to an unimaginable odyssey.
It would be luring to some middle-school readers, but it’s written as a young-adult book, so the swearing is unedited and the violence is sometimes gory. That said, it’s a rollicking ride and especially fun for Oz fans who appreciate fun-house mirrors. (Extra note: the four-book series holds up well.)
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Open, drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Files and Folders
Monday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.
What is a flash drive and how do I use it? Where did the document go that I just saved? Get organized with all the basics of creating, renaming, moving and deleting files and folders. Learn about the various ways to store files (hard drive, removable devices, CDs, and floppies).
Discovering Databases: Novelist K-8
Thursday, Aug. 16, from noon to 1 p.m.
Are you looking to help your kid find their next favorite book? Let us show you how you can match your child’s interests to a list of books they are sure to enjoy!
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.