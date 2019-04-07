The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — a program that offers a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members — meets on Wednesday, April 10, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. April’s edition of Memory Café will feature a reading by a staff member from “Soul on the Tide” by Carl Safina and will be accompanied by an illustrative slide show.
Special story time this week
Children of all ages can enjoy a special story time with the book characters Elephant and Piggie on Wednesday, April 10, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. in the Dragon Rug area of the Children's Department. During the event, kids and their parents will get to listen to stories chosen by Elephant and Piggie and read by one of your favorite Children’s librarians.
World Wide Cinema
Experience cinema through an international lens when the library presents its April installment of World Wide Cinema, which features a screening of a foreign film on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This month’s movie is “Un Traductor”, a tender drama from Cuba and Canada that is in Spanish and Russian with English subtitles and runs 107 minutes. The film’s plot follows Malin, a Russian Literature professor at the University of Havana, who is ordered to work as a translator between doctors and child victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster who are sent to Cuba for medical treatment. This film is based on the true story of the father of the film’s two directors.
National Poetry Month events
Celebrate the art and rhythm of poetry when the library hosts a handful of events in April in celebration of National Poetry Month. All events listed below are free:
Writing a Haibun with Caroline Patterson
Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Join Caroline Patterson of the Missoula Writing Collaborative when she explains the process of writing a haibun (a poetic combination of prose and haiku) based on a family memory or adventure. Learn how to recreate the sights, feelings, smells and sounds on paper.
Poetry of Protest: An Evening of Dissenting Voices
Tuesday, April 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Mark Gibbons, Sheryl Noethe, Robert Lee, Caroline Keys, Nick Littman, Caroline Patterson, Anna Zumbahlen and Aerie student poets discuss the Poetry of Protest. This event is in partnership with the Missoula Writing Collaborative.
Other National Poetry Month Happenings
-Missoula Children’s Poetry Map in the Children’s Department: Pick up a free bookmark with a poem written by local youth.
-Poetry Creation Station: Create a poetic masterpiece using cut-out words for inspiration.
-Check out books from our curated poetry collection, displayed near the New Books section on our second floor.
Staff Reviews
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (Book 1)” by Ransome Riggs (2011, Quirk Books) Call Number: Y RIGGS, MISSPER #1
Sixteen-year-old Jacob’s future looks bleak in his suffocating suburban Florida community.
His parents are distant, and everyone expects him to cheerfully plug into his uncles’ soul-crushing drug store business. His true friend is his grandfather, whose stories and photos of strange people entertained Jacob when young, but now seemed linked to the man’s growing dementia and paranoia. After his grandfather’s shocking murder, Jacob’s parents agree to let him go with his father to a remote island off the coast of Wales — the site of the grandfather’s strange tales and of rare birds that Jacob’s father studies. While there, Jacob stumbles through a time loop and discovers that every bizarre thing his grandfather told him is true. He bonds strongly with the family of peculiars and joins them in their perilous journey to save both the peculiar and normal worlds from an anarchic group of malevolent peculiars.
The novel’s strongest features are the fascinating and sympathetic characterizations, the thrill-ride plot’s twists and turns, and notably, the bizarre black-and-white photographs of peculiars. The story was actually inspired by Riggs’ collection of strange old photographs. (Note: the three-book series evolves wonderfully, though the movie barely gets a B minus.)
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
MakerSpace classes
Carvey Demonstration
Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Come learn about Carvey — a desktop carving machine that can carve designs and text into a variety of materials. Online registration is required.
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/mplcarveydemoapril2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.