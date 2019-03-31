The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — a program that offers a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members — meets on Wednesday, April 10, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
April’s edition of Memory Café will feature a visit from Rebecca Morely, who is the Eat Smart Coordinator for Missoula County. She will lead a discussion about nutrition, exercise and sleep.
National Poetry Month Events
Celebrate the art and rhythm of poetry when the library hosts a handful of events in the next few weeks in celebration of National Poetry Month.
All events listed below are free:
Writing a Haibun with Caroline Patterson
Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Join Caroline Patterson of the Missoula Writing Collaborative when she explains the process of writing a haibun (a poetic combination of prose and haiku) based on a family memory or adventure. Learn how to recreate the sights, feelings, smells and sounds on paper.
Poetry of Protest: An Evening of Dissenting Voices
Tuesday, April 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Mark Gibbons, Sheryl Noethe, Robert Lee, Caroline Keys, Nick Littman, Caroline Patterson, Anna Zumbahlen and Aerie student poets discuss the Poetry of Protest. This event is in partnership with the Missoula Writing Collaborative.
Other National Poetry Month Happenings
-Missoula Children’s Poetry Map in the Children’s Department: Pick up a free bookmark with a poem written by local youth.
-Poetry Creation Station: Create a poetic masterpiece using cut-out words for inspiration.
-Check out books from our curated poetry collection, displayed near the New Books section on our second floor.
Staff Reviews
“They Came From the Bronx: How the Buffalo Were Saved From Extinction” by Neil Waldman (2001, Boyd Mills Press) Call Number: JE WALDMAN
This is in our “picture books for everyone” JE section and lives up to its name. Young listeners who can appreciate longer text will be entranced and older readers will be intrigued and surprised to find out more of the details behind the saving of the American Bison.
The book unfolds in two alternating narratives. In one, a Comanche grandmother tells her grandson the story of the buffalo’s journey from darkening the land and sustaining the Plains people’s culture to its near extinction to its remarkable (though limited) recovery. The other is a typical (by white American standards) historical account of fifteen buffalo traveling from the Bronx, New York across the country to the nation’s first bison range outside of Cache, Oklahoma. The tone is not hectoring, but it is starkly sober — despite the somewhat upbeat ending.
The double narrative approach also highlights (possibly unintentionally) the difference between the Native American poetic style and the White American journalistic style of recounting history. The author’s own illustrations, in sepia tones of ochre, umber and sienna take you subconsciously back in time and create a poignant dreamlike quality to the entire story.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101march2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Watercolor Painting
Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
During this class local artist Robert Peltzer will help you understand and develop the skills and techniques necessary to succeed at watercolor painting. This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. Participants should bring their own watercolor paper, paints, brushes and palette. For questions, call Robert at 258-3867 and leave a message.
Computer Classes:
Excel
Thursday, April 4, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class features an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program designed for the Windows environment. Topics include entering data and formulas. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.