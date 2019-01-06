The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — which offers a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members — meets this week on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month, the program “Tales and Travel” will take us on an imaginary journey to somewhere outside the U.S.
World Wide Cinema
Experience a story through an international lens when the library hosts January’s installment of its World Wide Cinema film series, with a screening of the film “Bye Bye Germany” on Friday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. in the library's Large Meeting Room.
From Germany, this comedy/drama is in German with English subtitles and runs 102 minutes.
Set in Frankfurt in 1946, David Bermann recruits his friends, all Holocaust survivors, to sell fine bed linens door-to-door at inflated prices to unsuspecting Germans in hopes of raising enough money to move to the United States. Business flourishes, but questions about Bermann’s past catch up with him when a beautiful American Army officer investigates his secret.
Coming up: Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program
In the next few weeks, the Missoula Public Library will host the first program of a three program series as part of Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen speaker series.
The series will kick off with the talk “What Are Journalistic Ethics?” with Kathy Best, Editor of the Missoulian, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. The presentation is free and open to the public.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Despite the recent uproar over fake news and the dishonest mainstream media, traditional journalists and news outlets have long held to rigorous codes of conduct and ethical standards. Journalism schools teach ethics, professional associations have codes of ethics, and most papers have transparency policies that make them accountable to the public.
During her talk, Best will lead a discussion of what safeguards are in place, how standards differ within different news organizations, and whether the safeguards are adequate.
Staff Reviews
“Scientific American’s Ask the Experts: Answers to the Most Puzzling and Mind-Blowing Science Questions” by the Editors of Scientific American (MJF Books, New York 2003) Call number: 500 SCIENTI
This book is full of burning questions that have been troubling mankind since the beginning of time. For instance, why do cats purr? How can dolphins sleep in the ocean without drowning? Why do we yawn, and why does yawning seem to be so contagious?
Scientific American magazine has compiled a team of top ranked scientists and professors to provide the answers to these and many more questions in this accessible, reader-friendly volume. Don’t worry if you don’t have a PhD in biology or astronomy. You won’t need one to understand the answers in this book. Whether you have a preschooler at home who is forever asking you “why,” or you just want to find out all the answers for yourself, this book will fit the bill. Read it and you will be smarter than you were when before you started it.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Special MakerSpace offerings
Carvey Demonstration
Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
This workshop features a demonstration of Carvey, a carving machine that can carve designs and text into woods and plastics.
Space limited to 6 participants. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/mplcarveydemojan2019
Zentangle Drawing Workshop
Friday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Learn Zentangle drawing during this workshop. Supplies provided. This class is appropriate for ages 8-108, but children attending must be accompanied by an adult.
Space limited to 24 participants, and online registration is required. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/zentanglejan2019
Weekly MakerSpace offerings
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Computer Fundamentals
Monday, Jan. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn about the parts of a computer, how to turn it on and off; managing your desktop and how to open programs.
Easy Steps to eBooks
Thursday, Jan. 10, from noon to 1 p.m.
An introduction of the eBook resources available at the library. We will cover how to use eReaders to access the library’s collection. Attendees are encouraged to bring their devices to class.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.