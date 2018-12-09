The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — which offers a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members — meets this week at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month, join us for live holiday music and carols from local university students, as well as cookie decorating.
Display cases open for public groups
Are you a member of a local organization that would like to publicize its history, activities, or current projects? If so, consider applying for your organization to promote its activities through the use of the library’s three display cases.
Eligible exhibitors may include government, school and non-profit organizations such as community, youth and arts groups whose aims are educational, cultural, informational and lawful. For further details, and to download a copy of our display case application, visit http://tinyurl.com/mpldisplaycase
To reserve one of our display cases, call the Reference Desk at 721-BOOK (2665) or email refdesk@missoula.lib.mt.us.
World Wide Cinema
Explore the world through an international lens when the library hosts December’s installment of World Wide Cinema, with a screening of a foreign film on Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month’s selection is “The Paris Opera,” a documentary from France and Switzerland that offers viewers a candid look at life behind the scenes of one of the most prestigious performing arts institutions in the world. The story begins in autumn 2015, as the cast and crew prepare to raise the curtain on a new, tumultuous season with director Stephane Lissner.
Staff Reviews
“Dictionary Stories: Short Fictions and Other Findings” By Jez Burrows (Harper Collins 2018) Call number: New Book BURROWS
If you think that “Dictionary Stories” sounds like the title of a dry, pedantic textbook intended for etymology students writing their dissertation at Oxford, you couldn’t be more wrong. The origin of this book is unique and holds appeal for any reader, not merely die-hard vocabulary hounds.
Author Jez Burrows was looking up the definition of a word when he was struck by the appeal of a singular example sentence. What would happen, he wondered, if he took sample sentences from various dictionaries and, with only the most minor modifications, strung them together to create short stories? The result is an eclectic collection of over 150 brief snippets of fiction, ranging wildly across genres and including original illustrations by the author. Not only will you encounter rollicking tales in this volume, but also such outré offerings as recipes, eulogies and even mathematical equations. Truly, it is a book which contains something for everyone.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Special MakerSpace offerings
Carvey Demonstration
Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
This workshop features a demonstration of Carvey — a desktop carving machine that can cut and carve designs and text into a variety of materials.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mplcarveydemodec2018
Christmas Pinecone Wreath Workshop
Friday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Learn how to decorate a pinecone wreath for the holidays during this MakerSpace workshop in the library's Large Meeting Room.
During the workshop, participants will learn how to decorate wreaths using materials such as pinecones, acrylic paint and moss.
Participants must bring their own grapevine wreath base. Afterwards, you can take your creation home.
Space is limited to 12 participants. This class is open young adults and adults.
Online registration required. Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mplwreathdeco
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Files and Folders
Monday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m.
What is a flash drive and how do I use it? Where did the document go that I just saved? Get organized with all the basics of creating, renaming, moving and deleting files and folders. Learn about the various ways to store files (hard drive, removable devices, CDs, and floppies).
Operating Systems: Ubuntu
Thursday, Dec. 13, from noon to 1 p.m.
Come learn the basics about Ubuntu, the open source Linux-based operating system. Topics covered include navigation of the Ubuntu desktop environment and system settings, as well as an overview of free programs that are an alternative to paid software suites.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.