Award-winning author Sneed B. Collard III ventures into birding and memoir with his new book, "Warblers & Woodpeckers: A Father-Son Big Year of Birding."
Collard, a Missoula resident who writes science books and fiction, is embarking on a short tour to promote the book, which recounts the efforts by him and his 13-year-old son to "see as many birds as possible in a single year," according to the publisher's news release.
The Seattle Times wrote that, "accompanying Sneed and Braden is a pleasure whether or not you’re a birder. And if you’re not, these travels might get you started."
Collard's first reading is 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Shakespeare & Co. He is participating in a panel on memoir writing during the Montana Book Festival, scheduled Sunday, Sept. 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave. He has another reading and signing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Fact & Fiction.