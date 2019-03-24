Celebrate the art of the poetic word when the Missoula Public Library hosts a handful of events in April in celebration of National Poetry Month. All events listed below are free:
Writing A Haibun with Caroline Patterson
Sunday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Join Caroline Patterson of the Missoula Writing Collaborative when she explains the process of writing a haibun (a poetic combination of prose and haiku) based on a family memory or adventure. Learn how to recreate the sights, feelings, smells and sounds on paper.
Poetry of Protest: An Evening of Dissenting Voices
Tuesday, April 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Mark Gibbons, Sheryl Noethe, Robert Lee, Caroline Keys, Nick Littman, Caroline Patterson, Anna Zumbahlen and Aerie student poets discuss the Poetry of Protest. This event is in partnership with the Missoula Writing Collaborative.
Other National Poetry Month Happenings
-Missoula Children’s Poetry Map in the Children’s Department: Pick up a free bookmark with a poem written by local youth.
-Poetry Creation Station: Create a poetic masterpiece using cut-out words for inspiration.
-Check out books from our curated poetry collection, displayed near the New Books section on our second floor.
Spring Break movies at the Big Sky Branch
Enjoy a fun flick or two when the library’s Big Sky Branch, located at 3100 South Ave. W., presents two matinee screenings this week in celebration of spring break.
The first film screens on Wednesday, March 27, at 2:30 p.m. and the second film screens on Thursday, March 28, at 2:30 p.m. Both movies will be screened in the Big Sky auditorium and will feature free popcorn. Call the branch at 728-2400 Ext. 8605 to find out the titles of the films.
The branch’s hours during spring break are as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Watercolor Painting class canceled this week
The library’s popular Watercolor Painting Class has been canceled for Friday, March 29.
The class will resume on Friday, April 5, from noon to 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. For more information about this class, call instructor Rob Peltzer at 258-3867 and leave a message.
Staff Reviews
“Zombillenium (1. Gretchen)” by Arthur de Pins (2010, NBM) Call Number: YC PINS
This is a quick and deliciously creepy read. It begins with a hooded hitchhiker whose hand gets knocked off when a ride passes him. He then gets picked up by a skeleton and a vampire and, while squabbling, they hit and kill a luckless man who just tried to rob a convenience store. They all work for an amusement park that pretends to be a faux-horror experience, but is, in reality, staffed by genuine ghouls, vampires, ogres, et al. The newly killed man is transformed — back and forth — from vampire to werewolf by dueling monsters, then tries to find his place in the park. He’s aided by an innocent looking girl, who turns out to be a witch with more power than any of the monsters, but who is just as intimidated as the other staff by the mysterious owner of the park.
You probably know by now whether this is your kind of book, but remember this is a graphic novel and the delights beyond the storyline are the sleek illustrations, wonderfully droll creatures, and great snarky dialog. This would please most fantasy comic fans and could be a good lure for a reluctant reader — it’s a breezy read, but still rich in language and plot complexities.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Upcoming MakerSpace offerings
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101march2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes:
Searching the Library
Thursday, March 28, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class presents an introduction to library services available through its computers. Topics include how to search the online library catalog, as well as tips and strategies for finding the item you are looking for.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.