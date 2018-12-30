The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 31, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
During its closure, patrons can still return materials to the library’s book drops, as well as utilize online services such as placing holds and checking on their account through the library’s catalog, which is located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Missoula Reads and Missoula Writes contests begin this week
If you’ve set a New Year’s resolution to read more books in 2019, we’ve got the perfect solution for you. Just stop by the library’s Reference Desk on Wednesday, Jan. 2, and register for Missoula Reads, which is the library’s year-long reading challenge.
The first 125 registrants will receive a free book journal and everyone receives the 2019 reading categories list.
During the reading challenge, participants will read one book from each of the 50 reading categories and then record their progress in their book journal. They will then bring the journal back to the Reference Desk for staff verification by Dec. 30, 2019, and will receive a fabulous prize for their efforts.
The library’s Reference staff will be more than happy to suggest titles that fit into the 50 categories, or you can browse our corresponding recommended reading lists. Reading 50 books in a year is a big challenge, and we want to help you through it.
Online registration for Missoula Reads will also go live on Jan. 2. Visit https://tinyurl.com/missoulareads2019 for details.
For those patrons with a flair for writing, the library’s 11th annual writing contest — known as Missoula Writes — also begins on Jan. 2. We will accept fiction, non-fiction and poetry entries from writers age eight and up through Feb. 15, 2019.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each category and age group (8-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19+). A rules brochure and submission link will be available on the library’s website starting on Jan. 2. For further details about the contest, visit: https://tinyurl.com/missoulawrites2019.
Coming up: Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program
In the next few weeks, the Missoula Public Library will host the first program of a three program series as part of Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen speaker series.
The series will kick off with the talk “What Are Journalistic Ethics?” with Kathy Best, Editor of the Missoulian, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. The presentation is free and open to the public.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Despite the recent uproar over fake news and the dishonest mainstream media, traditional journalists and news outlets have long held to rigorous codes of conduct and ethical standards. Journalism schools teach ethics, professional associations have codes of ethics, and most papers have transparency policies that make them accountable to the public.
During her talk, Best will lead a discussion of what safeguards are in place, how standards differ within different news organizations and whether the safeguards are adequate.
Memory Café for January
The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — which offers a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members — meets on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month, the program “Tales and Travel” will take us on an imaginary journey to somewhere outside the U.S.
Special MakerSpace offerings
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101jan2019.
Weekly MakerSpace offerings
Open Hours
Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Computer classes
iPad and iPhone
Thursday, Jan. 3, from noon to 1 p.m.
An introduction to iPads and iPhones. This class is for users that would like to become more comfortable with their devices. We will cover basic functions and navigation.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.