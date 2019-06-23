MPL recently became an Affiliate Library for FamilySearch, a popular and free genealogy research website. Researchers who log into their free FamilySearch accounts while in the library or any of its branches will now be able to view over 350 million restricted records. You can’t access these records from home, so stop by the library’s Reference Desk for more information, and be sure to check out all of our other genealogy resources when you visit.
Summer reading programs for families
As part of its summer reading program, the library is hosting a screening of a family friendly movie on Tuesday, June 25, at 2 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This week’s screening is an animated comedy about a character named Ralph and his sidekick Vanellope, and their adventures cruising the World Wide Web.
Call the Children’s Department at 721-BOOK (2665) for the title of the film.
Big Sky Branch summer events
The library’s Big Sky Branch, which has been temporarily relocated to the F building at Big Sky High School for the summer, hosts two summer activities this week.
The first is the program “Drop in Crafts at the Big Sky Branch” which occurs on Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m. Supplies will be provided during this make and take event.
Then, on Thursday, June 27, the branch will screen an animated movie at 1 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/mplbigsky for more information about the film.
Staff reviews
“An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green (2018, Dutton) Call Number: GREEN
I’ve seen only one less-than-glowing review of this book and I’m joining the majority chorus of praise. Well-known science blogger and half of the Vlogbrothers (with his famous brother John Green), Hank Green has created a rambunctious meditation on fame, identity, relationships and human nature, delightfully cloaked in an alien-first-contact sci-fi novel.
First-person narrator April May tells us from the beginning that we readers will have to “deal with” her litany of mistakes and flaws in order to get to the epic tale of intrigue, mystery and death. But Green is skillful enough that we quickly realize her personal story is totally engrossing and expertly woven into the epic drama. April May is the first person on the whole planet to advertise her encounter with one of the sixty, huge, mysterious “robots” that appeared in various places on Earth. Together with her best friend, an agent, a personal assistant, a tech-wizard colleague and a tentative girlfriend, April May describes what it’s like to become addicted to world-wide fame while dealing with self-contempt and the possibilities of apocalypse — coming from either the alien robots or the stubborn portion of humans who respond to change with fear, manipulation and violence. The gift of this novel is the wonderful blend of sci-fi tension and thoughtful insight into our messy human condition.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
MakerSpace classes
Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360
Wednesday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m.
Learn how to create 3D models for 3D printing during this intro class on AutoDesk’s Fusion 360, a robust modeling program that is used to create everything from prototypes, to gadgets for home projects. This class will feature an overview of some of Fusion 360’s most common functions, and will also include some basic modeling exercises.
This class is for beginners with no previous experience using Fusion 360.
Space is limited to 5 participants and online registration is required. This class is suitable for adults and teens.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mplfusion360june2019
Journal cover design workshop (in the Large Meeting Room)
Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Come to this workshop to learn how to design and decorate a journal cover. All supplies will be provided. Participants can also bring their own journals to design, if desired.
This class is appropriate for adults and young adults who can participate in a workshop atmosphere.
Space is limited to 12 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpljournalcoverjune2019
Weekly MakerSpace offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
WORD
Thursday, June 27, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class features an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Word, a word processing program designed for the Windows environment. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.