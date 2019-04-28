{{featured_button_text}}
Now in its 11th year, the Missoula Public Library’s annual writing contest — known as Missoula Writes — was a huge success in 2019. A total of 36 writers — from children and teens, to adults — placed as finalists this year in the areas of fiction, non-fiction and poetry writing.

Sponsors of this year’s contest include Submittable, Friends of Missoula Public Library, Boom Swagger Salon, Shakespeare & Co. Booksellers, The Green Light, The Good Food Store, Washington Foundation and an anonymous donor.

In addition to the winning entries, all qualifying entries will be printed and bound into books that will soon be available for checkout. Included below is a full list of this year’s winners:

Ages 8-10 Fiction

First: Mckenna Straub, Lolo

Second: Ariana Roberts, Missoula

Third: Declan Oswald, Dillon

Ages 8-10 Non-fiction

First: Benjamin Reed, Missoula

Second: Sarah Dumontier, Missoula

Third: Andrin Reimers, Missoula

Ages 8-10 Poetry

First: Colter Cravy, Missoula

Second: Woody Bourguignon , Missoula

Third: Declan Oswald, Dillon

Ages 11-14 Fiction

First: Amy Boote, Missoula

Second: Chelsea DeMyer, Missoula

Third: Ashley Kim, Missoula

Ages 11-14 Non-fiction

First: Clara Kyrouac, Seeley Lake

Second: Faith You, Missoula

Third: Lucy Reed, Missoula

Ages 11-14 Poetry

First: Amy Boote, Missoula

Second: Judy Hirshberg, Missoula

Third: Kyla Green, Frenchtown

Ages 15-18 Fiction

First: Katie Smith, Huson

Second: Josie Firehammer, Missoula

Third: Grace Schwenk, Florence

Ages 15-18 Non-fiction

First: Abbey Rhoderick, Missoula

Second: Grace Schwenk, Florence

Third: Callie Luther, Forsyth

Ages 15-18 Poetry

First: Sam Smith, Huson

Second: Brinley Stack, Lolo

Third: Callie Luther, Forsyth

Ages 19+ Fiction

First: Jonathan Halpern, Missoula

Second: Vicki Sielaff, Livingston

Third: David Francis Curran, Missoula

Ages 19+ Non-fiction

First: Donna Erickson, Missoula

Second: Kelsey Wellington, Missoula

Third: Valerie E. Hess, Lolo

Ages 19+ Poetry

First: Ashley Rezvani, Missoula

Second: Madeleine Ferguson, Missoula

Third: Jason Theroux, Missoula

Talk Saves Lives event coming up

The Missoula Public Library will be hosting “Talk Saves Lives,” a community presentation that is part of a suicide prevention program series at the library which will cover what we know about this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention and what we can all do to fight suicide.

This discussion is presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and occurs on Monday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.

Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide, how to spot the warning signs in others, and how to keep ourselves, our loved ones and those in our community safe.

Staff Reviews

“Green Book” (Universal Pictures, 2018) Call number: DVD GREEN

Here are three good reasons to watch “Green Book.” First: it won this year’s Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay. Second: the film is based on the real-life friendship between Tony Vallelonga and Dr. Don Shirley. Third: beautiful cinematography and talented acting breathe life into this exploration of racism in the 1960s and the ability of the human spirit to rise above it.

Viggo Mortensen plays Tony “Lip” Vallelonga, a tough Italian bouncer from the Bronx. Mahershala Ali plays Dr. Don Shirley, an erudite, refined African-American pianist. When Dr. Shirley decides to go on an eight-week tour through the Deep South, he hires Tony Lip to be his chauffer and bodyguard. The two men, opposites in nearly every way, must come to terms with each other within the confines of a 1962 Cadillac and face the challenges of a road trip in segregated America together. If you like “Driving Miss Daisy,” you will enjoy “Green Book.”

Reviewed by Laura Cote

MakerSpace classes

3D Printing 101 Workshop

Wednesday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.

Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.

Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101may2019

Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:

Open Hours

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.  

Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.

Community Creative Writing Workshop

Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.

Computer Classes

Computer Fundamentals

Thursday, May 2, from noon to 1 p.m.

Learn about the parts of the computer (hardware), how to turn it on and off, as well as managing your desktop and how to open programs. No experience necessary.

Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.

