Now in its 11th year, the Missoula Public Library’s annual writing contest — known as Missoula Writes — was a huge success in 2019. A total of 36 writers — from children and teens, to adults — placed as finalists this year in the areas of fiction, non-fiction and poetry writing.
Sponsors of this year’s contest include Submittable, Friends of Missoula Public Library, Boom Swagger Salon, Shakespeare & Co. Booksellers, The Green Light, The Good Food Store, Washington Foundation and an anonymous donor.
In addition to the winning entries, all qualifying entries will be printed and bound into books that will soon be available for checkout. Included below is a full list of this year’s winners:
Ages 8-10 Fiction
First: Mckenna Straub, Lolo
Second: Ariana Roberts, Missoula
Third: Declan Oswald, Dillon
Ages 8-10 Non-fiction
First: Benjamin Reed, Missoula
Second: Sarah Dumontier, Missoula
Third: Andrin Reimers, Missoula
Ages 8-10 Poetry
First: Colter Cravy, Missoula
Second: Woody Bourguignon , Missoula
Third: Declan Oswald, Dillon
Ages 11-14 Fiction
First: Amy Boote, Missoula
Second: Chelsea DeMyer, Missoula
Third: Ashley Kim, Missoula
Ages 11-14 Non-fiction
First: Clara Kyrouac, Seeley Lake
Second: Faith You, Missoula
Third: Lucy Reed, Missoula
Ages 11-14 Poetry
First: Amy Boote, Missoula
Second: Judy Hirshberg, Missoula
Third: Kyla Green, Frenchtown
Ages 15-18 Fiction
First: Katie Smith, Huson
Second: Josie Firehammer, Missoula
Third: Grace Schwenk, Florence
Ages 15-18 Non-fiction
First: Abbey Rhoderick, Missoula
Second: Grace Schwenk, Florence
Third: Callie Luther, Forsyth
Ages 15-18 Poetry
First: Sam Smith, Huson
Second: Brinley Stack, Lolo
Third: Callie Luther, Forsyth
Ages 19+ Fiction
First: Jonathan Halpern, Missoula
Second: Vicki Sielaff, Livingston
Third: David Francis Curran, Missoula
Ages 19+ Non-fiction
First: Donna Erickson, Missoula
Second: Kelsey Wellington, Missoula
Third: Valerie E. Hess, Lolo
Ages 19+ Poetry
First: Ashley Rezvani, Missoula
Second: Madeleine Ferguson, Missoula
Third: Jason Theroux, Missoula
Talk Saves Lives event coming up
The Missoula Public Library will be hosting “Talk Saves Lives,” a community presentation that is part of a suicide prevention program series at the library which will cover what we know about this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention and what we can all do to fight suicide.
This discussion is presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and occurs on Monday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide, how to spot the warning signs in others, and how to keep ourselves, our loved ones and those in our community safe.
Staff Reviews
“Green Book” (Universal Pictures, 2018) Call number: DVD GREEN
Here are three good reasons to watch “Green Book.” First: it won this year’s Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay. Second: the film is based on the real-life friendship between Tony Vallelonga and Dr. Don Shirley. Third: beautiful cinematography and talented acting breathe life into this exploration of racism in the 1960s and the ability of the human spirit to rise above it.
Viggo Mortensen plays Tony “Lip” Vallelonga, a tough Italian bouncer from the Bronx. Mahershala Ali plays Dr. Don Shirley, an erudite, refined African-American pianist. When Dr. Shirley decides to go on an eight-week tour through the Deep South, he hires Tony Lip to be his chauffer and bodyguard. The two men, opposites in nearly every way, must come to terms with each other within the confines of a 1962 Cadillac and face the challenges of a road trip in segregated America together. If you like “Driving Miss Daisy,” you will enjoy “Green Book.”
Reviewed by Laura Cote
MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101may2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Computer Fundamentals
Thursday, May 2, from noon to 1 p.m.
Learn about the parts of the computer (hardware), how to turn it on and off, as well as managing your desktop and how to open programs. No experience necessary.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.