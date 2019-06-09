There are two worthy books of history this month:
"Grinnell: America's Environmental Pioneer and His Restless Drive to Save the West" by John Taliaferro
Grinnell was born in Brooklyn in 1849 and grew up on the estate of John James Audubon. Upon graduation from Yale, he dug for dinosaurs on the Great Plains; joined George A. Custer in the Black Hills, as a naturalist; helped map Yellowstone, and scaled the peaks and glaciers that would become Glacier National Park. After spending years among the Plains Indians, he became one of America’s most respected ethnologists.
He turned the sportsmen’s journal Forest and Stream into a bully pulpit for wildlife protection, forest reserves and national parks. In 1886, his distress over the loss of bird species prompted him to found the first Audubon Society. Next in 1887, he and Theodore Roosevelt founded the Boone and Crockett Club to promote “fair chase” of big game.
Taliaferro breaks this biography of Grinnell into seven parts, perhaps the best way to chronicle what informed Grinnell to not only become a recorder of natural history and indigenous culture, but an ardent advocate to see that the lands and culture would be preserved. Anyone that is a member of the Audubon Society and Boone and Crockett, anyone that has been to a national park, national monument, bird sanctuary, or national forest will know the name George Bird Grinnell. Anyone else needs to read this book and find out!
This quote is from the end of the book:
“His dedication and compassion — toward nature, toward Native Americans, toward public lands, toward public interest — are motivational. The pleasure and refreshment he derived from wild places and their wild inhabitants are inspirational. The warnings he sounded against greed, wastefulness and self-interest are as resonant today as they were a century ago. Regrettably, Grinnell Glacier will melt away in the all too near future, but in a world of watchful, resolute, and considerate citizens, the name of George Bird Grinnell deserves to endure as a beacon for all time.”
"Butte and the 1918 Influenza Pandemic" by Janelle M. Olberding
In Montana, Butte lost over 2% of its population due to the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. The mining industry was responsible for many of the deaths — the mines had stagnant air full of stench, animal wastes, and extreme heat that aided in the spread of germs. Health officials quarantined the city — businesses were ordered closed, bars and churches were included in the list of closed "amusement places." Chinatown was rumored to have an experimental cure that could help. Of course the citizens rebelled.
The book covers much more than Butte, which makes it a good national overview of the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. Many of the photographs come from the National Archives, and serve as a record of how public health issues have been addressed. The epilogue updates present outbreaks of communicable diseases and research being done to promote world health.
***
Two books for a younger audience include:
"Birds of Every Color" by Sneed B. Collard III, photographs by Sneed B. Collard III and Braden Collard
From cardinal reds to bluebird blues, the colors of birds delight us with their brilliant display and variety. Every bird color and pattern has a purpose and a story behind it. Colors serve important purposes. They send messages, they attract mates. Did you know that the male red-winged blackbird can cover up its colors with feathers? This tells other male birds that this newcomer is just passing through and means no harm.
Full color photographs and different color ink for the text deliver a spectacular introduction to birds. The photographs were taken by Sneed and his son Braden and feature birds from Montana, Texas, Arizona and California as well as the countries of Peru and Ecuador. In addition to photographs there is a glossary of “Colorful Words” to further educate young and old birdwatchers alike. Birds of Every Color is a beautiful book to introduce a child to the wonders of birdwatching.
"Arrowheads, Spears, and Buffalo Jumps: Prehistoric Hunter-Gatherers of the Great Plains" by Lauri Travis, illustrated by Eric Carlson
Ancestors of today’s Native Americans populated the Great Plains about 14,000 years ago. These people were hunter-gatherers who moved from place to place in search of animals to hunt and seeds, roots and berries to gather. The histories of these hunter-gatherers have been reconstructed by archaeologists who study old camp sites and tools made of stone and antler.
Author Lauri Travis introduces readers to the science of archaeology, telling how field scientists find evidence of people who did not build permanent houses and how researchers determine the age of an arrowhead and what it was used to kill. Archaeological illustrator Eric Carlson of Missoula brings to life the day-to-day activities of these early people, such as how they used buffalo jumps, how sinew was used to attach points to spears, and how grinding stones were used to mash seeds into flour. The book also includes photographs of artifacts and excavation sites. You can use this information as you visit the archaeological sites listed in the book.