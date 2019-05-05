"A Job You Mostly Won't Know How to Do: A Novel," by Pete Fromm
Taz and Marnie have a good life together in their fixer-upper home in a place they love and now they learn a baby is on the way. But Taz’s life is shattered when Marnie dies in childbirth. The novel follows Taz’s first two years of fatherhood, a job this self-employed carpenter does not know how to do. The support cast — Lauren, Marnie’s mother; Taz’s estranged parents who live in New Zealand; best friend, Rudy; and babysitter, Elmo — do their best to raise the baby, Midge. Fromm’s novel is full of joy, sorrow and new beginnings.
"The Behavior of Love: A Novel" by Virginia Reeves
Doctor Ed Malinowski is the ambitious superintendent of a Montana mental institution. He convinced his wife, Laura — an independent artist, to follow his dreams to a new home where he hopes they can begin to raise a family. Penelope is a beautiful, young epileptic who should never have been placed in an institution. As Ed’s ambitions keep him at work longer, Laura starts to teach art at the institution and Penelope is falling in love with her compassionate doctor. Marriage, lust and ambition drive the story but not always in a predictable direction. "The Behavior of Love" examines the nature of mental illness and unstable behavior — what drives ambition and who controls whom.
"Two Thousand Grueling Miles" by L.J. Martin
There were many challenges that families had to face on the Oregon Trail —wild animals, extreme weather, disease, accidents, Indians and escaped slaves. The Zane family built their wagon and gathered a herd of cattle to join Captain Cox’s wagon train in Independence, Missouri. Young Jake Zane becomes the man of the family after his father dies on the trail; it is now up to him to protect his mother and sisters. The author wrote this as a young adult western to give younger readers an idea of how tough life was along the Oregon Trail. Good historical information accompanies this coming of age story.
"Political Hell-Raiser: The Life and Times of Senator Burton K. Wheeler of Montana" by Marc C. Johnson
Montana has had many controversial and powerful politicians throughout its history and Burton K. Wheeler was probably the most personally and politically independent of them all. But for some reason there has not been a biography of Wheeler until now. Johnson provides insights in the entire career of Wheeler with all his accomplishments, contradictions and political storms that he both endured and encouraged. This well-researched biography may appear too academic for the average reader but one look at the many photographs makes the reader want to stop to learn more.
“This long-awaited and first extensive biography of one of America’s most effective and productive U.S. senators, the honorable maverick Burton K. Wheeler, arrives right on time. We Americans need a good and true story like this — about a determined lawyer who defended the rights of day laborers in a hard-rock mining camp out west and went on to represent his constituents as their U.S. senator to his final breath. Marc Johnson has provided that biography.”— Pat Williams, U.S. Representative from Montana, 1979–1997
"Can’t Stand Still: Taylor Gordon and the Harlem Renaissance" by Michael K. Johnson
Emmanuel Taylor Gordon was born in 1893 into the only African American family in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, and went on to become internationally famous singer of the Harlem Renaissance. After much success in the 1920s as a concert performer, Gordon started to show signs of mental illness in the 1930’s. He was institutionalized and later released to the care of his sister in White Sulphur Springs where he lived until his death in 1971.
Johnson writes in the introduction:
"Taylor’s story — of working in the White Sulphur Springs brothels as an errand boy as a child, of traveling the country in John Ringling’s private railway car, of performing on vaudeville stages from New York to Vancouver to Los Angeles, of performing for royalty in England, of becoming a celebrated author, and even of his long period of mental illness (his obsession with John Steinbeck, his bizarre delusions) — makes him one of the more fascinating figures of the twentieth century."
"A Surgeon with Custer at the Little Big Horn: James DeWolf’s Diary and Letters, 1876" edited by Todd E. Harburn
James Madison DeWolf was a physician assigned to the Seventh Cavalry and one of three surgeons at the Battle of Little Bighorn. He was killed in the early part of the battle, but his diary and correspondence gave an eyewitness account of the campaign. The surgeon was well educated and his writings give primary resource information on the 1876 campaign — the weather, the terrain and medical practices of the frontier. After DeWolf’s death, his colleague Dr. Henry Porter, retrieved his diary and sent it to his widow. Later, the DeWolf family donated it to the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. Harburn not only gives an annotated edition of the diary and letters, but also provides a detailed biography of DeWolf.