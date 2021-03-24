Montana Bookshelf: Spring reads for fluctuating weather

"Dark Sky"

C.J. Box

Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett is chosen by the governor to accompany Steve Price, a Silicon Valley CEO, on an elk-hunting trip. Price steps off the plane with far too much luggage, including tech equipment to record and post all the details of the living off-the-grid hunting trip. As they head into the woods, a man-hunter seeking revenge is also tracking Price’s every move. Finding himself without a weapon, a horse, or a way to communicate, Joe must rely on his wits and his knowledge of the outdoors to protect himself and his companion.

In the battle of basic knowledge versus modern high technology — Joe also relies on his librarian wife, Marybeth with her many non-internet connections to information. There are shout-outs to the writing of three Montana authors — Smoke Elser, Steve Rinella and Walter Kirn and appearances of Nate Romanowski, and his own daughter Sheridan learn of the threat to Joe’s life and follow him into the woods. Fans will not be disappointed!

"Bison: Portrait of an Icon"

Audrey Hall and Chase Reynoilds Ewald