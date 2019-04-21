The Missoula Public Library would like to congratulate Senior Circulation Associate Robert Mueller, who was awarded “Outstanding Support Staff of the Year” by the Montana Library Association at the 2019 Montana Library Association Conference in Helena on April 13.
Robert has been with MPL for over eight years, and during that time he has been a model of excellence in public service, teamwork and leadership. He has assisted Montana State Librarians with numerous technological issues and changes within our large Partner Sharing Group, and he has been an engaging, thoughtful and helpful colleague to MPL staff.
The Missoula Public Library was also awarded “Program of the Year” for our ongoing series, Memory Café, which creates a supportive, engaging, monthly experience for people experiencing memory loss and their friends, family and caregivers.
Memory Café meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 2:00 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room at the main library. Past meetings have included an ice cream social — with discussions of ice cream memories, a big band afternoon dance, and caroling and cocoa during the December holiday season. Memory Café is currently managed by MPL Reference Librarian Amanda Allpress.
Library closed on Easter
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, April 21, for Easter. It will reopen to the public on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to MPL’s book drops, as well as check on their accounts and place holds online at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Library Peeps Show Contest
Let your love of marshmallow candies blend deliciously with your love of literature when you participate in MPL’s annual Library Peeps Show, a contest where patrons create a shoebox sized diorama using Peeps candy to showcase a literary allusion or theme.
This is your chance to pay homage to a favorite character or recreate a scene from a beloved book using those popular marshmallow candies.
The contest kicks off on April 22, which is when patrons can begin to drop off their creations to the Children’s Department. This contest is open to all ages and those participating can drop off their creations from April 22 to April 29.
National Poetry Month Events continue
Embrace the art of poetry when the library concludes its celebration of National Poetry Month with events and activities listed below:
Poetry of Protest: An Evening of Dissenting Voices
Tuesday, April 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Mark Gibbons, Sheryl Noethe, Robert Lee, Caroline Keys, Nick Littman, Caroline Patterson, Anna Zumbahlen and Aerie student poets discuss the Poetry of Protest. This event is in partnership with the Missoula Writing Collaborative.
Other National Poetry Month Happenings
-Missoula Children’s Poetry Map in the Children’s Department: Pick up a free bookmark with a poem written by local youth.
-Poetry Creation Station: Create a poetic masterpiece using cut-out words for inspiration.
-Check out books from our curated poetry collection, displayed near the New Books section on our second floor.
Staff Reviews
“New Poets of the American West: an Anthology of Poets from Eleven Western States” Lowell Jaeger, Editor (Many Voices Press, Flathead Community College, 2010) Call number: 811.5408 NEW
April is National Poetry Month. I dare you to read a poem. It’s not difficult — poetry is everywhere. Even the songs you listen to are poetry set to music. If you’re looking for a place to start, I recommend “New Poets of the American West.”
Editor Lowell Jaeger has amassed more than 250 poets and 450 poems from 11 states (including Montana) in this volume for your enjoyment. In these pages you will find familiar experiences, such as hunting, rodeo and colliding with deer on the highway. Native voices feature strongly in this anthology, some with poems written in their own languages and translated into English.
My favorite entry in this collection is “Chokecherries” by Melissa Kwasny, who hails from Jefferson City, Montana. It is a beautifully-written poem that touches on love, grief and the everyday experience of picking chokecherries. If you look into these pages, you are sure to find something that touches your heart. So, read a poem — I double-dog dare you.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Free eBooks!
Thursday, April 25, from noon to 1 p.m.
Come learn about different sources of free eBooks available online. We will cover library and non-library sources of eBooks.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.