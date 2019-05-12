The Missoula Public Library’s “Swing into Spring” programming series continues this week with the free class “Mushroom Identification 102,” which occurs on Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
During this second class on mushroom identification, participants will gain further knowledge of how to utilize their field guides, learn how to take constructive field notes, and build more confidence with mushroom identification.
This class is brought to us by the Western Montana Mycological Association and taught by long-term member Egan Jankowski-Bradley. Egan is a microbiologist specializing in fungal research and the utilization of fungi to solve issues in agriculture, forestry and land restoration.
Those planning on attending are encouraged, but not required, to bring their mushroom field guide with them to this class.
Missoula wildflower presentation
Come help us celebrate the return of spring at Missoula Public Library during the upcoming talk “Missoula Wildflowers 101,” which is part of our “Swing into Spring” programming series and occurs on Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Drew Lefebvre, Teaching Naturalist at the Montana Natural History Center, will introduce us to some of the fascinating wildflowers of the Missoula area, and attendees will get to know their botanical neighbors and learn about their amazing histories.
Cheap Date Night
Bring yourself and a date for a fun night in front of a big screen when the library hosts May’s installment of Cheap Date Night, which features a screening of a recent feature film on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month’s movie is an action-packed adventure that spans the vast underwater world of the seven seas. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.
Call 721-BOOK (2665) to find out the title of the film.
Staff Review
“Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett (Workman Pub., New York 1990) Call number: SFPB GAIMAN, BKCD GAIMAN
It’s the end of the world as we know it, but Aziraphale (an angel) and Crowley (a demon) don’t feel fine. In fact, they’re both pretty upset about it. After countless years of living on Earth, they have become quite comfortable with their respective lifestyles and have no desire to see it all cast into ruins by the coming of Armageddon. But what are two supernatural beings on opposite sides of the moral divide to do? Team up, of course! With the help of Anathema (a witch), Newton (a witch-hunter in training) and Madame Tracy (a fortune teller), they attempt to head off the Four Bikers of the Apocalypse. Ultimately, they discover that the fate of the world rests squarely in the hands of Adam, an eleven-year-old schoolboy from Lower Tadfield, Oxfordshire.
Keep an eye out for the six-part television adaptation of “Good Omens,” which premieres on Amazon Prime on May 31st.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101may2019
Watercolor Travel Kit Class
Friday, May 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Come and learn how to make your own upcycled travel watercolor kit during this class.
All supplies to make the kit provided, but please bring your own watercolor brush.
Space is limited to 12 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/watercolorkitmay2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Searching the Library
Thursday, May 16, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class offers an introduction to library services available through its computers.
Topics include how to search the library catalog, including tips and strategies for finding the item you are looking to check out.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.