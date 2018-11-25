Learn about mindfulness-based tools and practices that can support you around the holidays during the upcoming workshop “Navigating Holiday Stress Using Mindfulness,” which occurs on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library's Large Meeting Room.
This workshop will be taught by Christine Lustik, owner of Mindfulness in Organizations, LLC. Lustik trains individuals and groups within the education, non-profit, healthcare, government, and corporate sectors to practice mindfulness with the goal of decreasing stress and chaos and increasing focus and resiliency.
Coming up in December: Food for Fines
Help a fellow neighbor in need while alleviating your library fines when the Missoula Public Library partners with the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center for the program Food for Fines, which runs from Sunday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library.
Food for Fines is a fine forgiveness program where library patrons can donate nonperishable food items to the Missoula Food Bank during this week and have their overdue fines forgiven. Please note that donations are only applicable to overdue fines, and cannot be used for fines related to lost or damaged library items, or inter library loan fines.
The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is specifically looking for these foods for donation: canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon), canned and boxed meals (soups, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese), canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits, baby food, and baby formula.
In order to ensure food safety, the Food Bank cannot accept these kinds of items: homemade items, noncommercial canned or packaged items, alcoholic beverages or drink mixes, open or used items, and rusty or unlabeled cans.
For more information about Food for Fines, call the library at 721-BOOK (2665).
Documentary screening next week
In the spring of 2016, a small team from Helena Civic Television in Helena visited Taiwan and the Guangxi Province in China. Their self-appointed mission, as citizen diplomats, was to illuminate the long-standing Sister State relationships Montana has with both jurisdictions.
The result of this trip is “Far East/Far West,” an hour-long documentary that screens on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
The film chronicles the group’s fast-paced and peripatetic visit, and is part travelogue and part documentary, featuring interviews and voice-overs, and a panoply of colorful images. The program and its themes emerge at a critical juncture in U.S.-China and U.S.-Taiwan relationships.
Following the video screening, Dr. Terry Weidner, Emeritus Professor of Chinese Politics and former director of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana, will provide comments and participate in a question and answer session with the audience.
Staff Reviews
“The Secret Lives of Color” By Kassia St. Clair (Penguin Books, New York 2017) Call Number: New Books 155.9114 STCLAIR
Fifty shades of grey? Not exactly. In this book, the author presents a brief history of seventy-five hues ranging from lead white to pitch black that have had a cultural impact on the world.
In these color-coded pages, you will find facts that will surprise you. For instance, did you know that the tradition of pink for girls and blue for boys only dates back to the mid-twentieth century? Before that, it was the opposite. Pink was considered more masculine, as it was related to red, a color associated with blood and war. Blue was perceived as more feminine, since it was the signature hue of the Virgin Mary. What’s the most expensive color in the world to produce? Saffron! It is made from the delicate threads of the crocus flower, which must be laboriously hand-picked using tweezers. Intrigued? Read this book and discover more about the amazing history of colors.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Introduction to Email
Monday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn the basics of creating an email account, including writing a message, adding attachments, and sending/receiving messages.
Easy steps to eBooks
Thursday, Nov. 29, from noon to 1 p.m.
Join us as we discuss how to use your library card to download eBooks and audiobooks onto your device. We will cover finding and enjoying the material you download. Attendees are encouraged to bring their devices to class.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Call 406-721-BOOK (2665) to register.