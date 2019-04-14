Fix your gaze on an enchanting story when the library hosts April’s edition of Cheap Date Night, which features a screening of a recently released film in the Large Meeting Room on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m.
This month’s movie is a family-friendly fantasy about a character named Gellert Grindelwald — who has recently escaped imprisonment — and his former friend Dumbledore’s efforts to thwart his evil plans. Call 721-BOOK (2665) to find out the title of the film.
Library Peeps Show contest
Let your love of marshmallow candies blend deliciously with your love of literature when you participate in MPL’s annual Library Peeps Show, a contest where patrons create a shoebox sized diorama using Peeps candy to showcase a literary allusion or theme.
This is your chance to pay homage to a favorite character or recreate a scene from a beloved book using those popular marshmallow candies.
The contest kicks off on April 22, which is when patrons can begin to drop off their creations to the Children’s Department. This contest is open to all ages and those participating can drop off their creations on the dates of April 22 through April 29.
National Poetry Month events continue
Embrace the art and rhythm of poetry when the library continues its celebration of National Poetry Month with a handful events and activities listed below:
Poetry of Protest: An Evening of Dissenting Voices
Tuesday, April 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Mark Gibbons, Sheryl Noethe, Robert Lee, Caroline Keys, Nick Littman, Caroline Patterson, Anna Zumbahlen and Aerie student poets discuss the Poetry of Protest. This event is in partnership with the Missoula Writing Collaborative.
Other National Poetry Month Happenings
-Missoula Children’s Poetry Map in the Children’s Department: Pick up a free bookmark with a poem written by local youth
-Poetry Creation Station: Create a poetic masterpiece using cut-out words for inspiration
-Check out books from our curated poetry collection, displayed near the New Books section on our second floor
Library closed on Easter
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, April 21, for Easter. It will reopen to the public on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to MPL’s book drops, as well as check on their accounts and place holds online through its website, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Staff Reviews
“Warblers & Woodpeckers: A Father-Son Big Year of Birding” by Sneed B. Collard. Mountaineers Books, Seattle, 2018 Call number 598.0723473 COLLARD 2018
My first personal experience with author Sneed Collard was in a session on writing non-fiction for children. I was so captivated by his explanations of the process, the art work, the flow of the text … that I was very interested to read “Warblers & Woodpeckers: A Father-Son Big Year of Birding,” his first book for adults. I was not disappointed.
This is an excellent first adult book by this popular children’s science author. Collard and his son, Braden, spend a year doing a birding Big Year and are able to work travel into the mix. For those, like me, who are not bird watchers, in a birding Big Year you have to see or hear as many different species of birds as possible. The interactions between father and son are heartwarming, believable and priceless.
Memoir, father-son relationships, coming of age story, travel, birding and ecology all figure into this book that makes one want to consider birding as a hobby or passion for oneself. I highly recommend this book for any that like any or all of those genres.
Reviewed by Marjorie Doyle
MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101april2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Searching the Library
Thursday, April 18, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class presents an introduction to library services available through its computer system. Topics include how to search the library’s online catalog, including tips and strategies for finding the items you are looking to check out.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.