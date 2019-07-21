As part of its summer reading program, the library is hosting a special music program for kids and their families this week titled “Pint Size Polkas: Music & Magic from the Polkaverse,” which occurs on Monday, July 22, at 3 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Pint Size Polkas will have patrons of all ages singing, clapping and dancing along to such classics as the “Chicken Dance” and “The Happy Wanderer,” and learning exciting new songs like “The Flying Machine Polka,” all of which tie into 2019’s “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program theme. But, Pint Size Polkas is so much more than music. It’s magic, comedy and education rolled into one fluid, high-energy musical package guaranteed to bring a smile to the faces of young and old alike.
For more information about Pint Size Polkas, visit pintsizepolkas.com.
Intro to the Library Telescopes
In celebration of its summer reading program, the library is hosting the event “Introduction to Library Telescopes with the Western Montana Astronomical Association” on Monday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
Attendees will join Nick Wethington, president of the Western Montana Astronomical Association, as he demonstrates how to use the telescopes available for checkout through the library. As part of his discussion, Wethington will also talk about what to look for in the night sky when using a telescope.
Cooking Together
Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff, the author of “Cooking Together: A Vegetarian Co-op Cookbook,” will read from her cookbook and discuss the importance of sharing food and food preparation during the event “Cooking Together with Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff,” which occurs on Tuesday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
During her talk, Sacharoff will show some herbs and spices and discuss the importance of their use in the cuisine of India, and will also show attendees how to make two different kinds of chutneys. Chutneys are spiced condiments that play an important role in Indian menu planning. A sampling of chutneys with chai and crackers and a cookbook signing will conclude the event.
Staff Reviews
“Ida B” by Katherine Hannigan (2004, Greenwillow Books) Call Number: J HANNIGAN
Ida B is an irrepressible nine-year-old who relishes her family, her homeschooling freedom, and her home in the midst of fields, and creeks, and trees. Especially trees. Then life turns upside down and Ida B is forced to pit her ebullient spirit against her mother’s cancer, “mind-numbing” public school, creeping poverty, and the loss of much of the family acreage — including some very special trees. The secondary characters are convincingly drawn, the tension is tangible, and Ida B’s steady slide out of her rosy view of life is convincingly and painfully depicted. There is no villain in the story; all of the supporting cast are just that: supportive. This adds to the credibility of the story; sometimes there is no obvious enemy — life itself is the obstacle. Ida B’s inner world is intriguing and believable, especially her very real relationships with the trees (as well as a few conversations with the creek). There are a few times when Ida B’s first person-voice seems just a bit too self-consciously clever, but overall, Ida B will charm many readers, young and old alike.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
MakerSpace Classes
Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360
Wednesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Learn how to create 3D models for 3D printing during this intro class on AutoDesk’s Fusion 360, a robust 3D modeling program that is used to create everything from prototypes, to gadgets for home projects. This class will feature an overview of some of Fusion 360’s most common functions, and will also include some basic modeling exercises.
This class is for beginners with no previous experience using Fusion 360.
Space is limited to five participants and online registration is required. This class is suitable for adults and teens.
Register online at tinyurl.com/mplfusion360july2019
Weekly MakerSpace events
Open Hours
Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to -6 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Computer Classes
Excel
Thursday, July 25, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class offers an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program designed for the Windows environment. Topics include entering data and formulas. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.